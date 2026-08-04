Demand for Faster, More Efficient Work Zone Safety Solutions Fuels Asynt Solutions' Growth

Company expands into seven states, doubles production capacity and continues scaling deployment of the world's first fiberglass composite temporary traffic barrier

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As transportation agencies modernize America's highways and contractors transition to MASH-compliant roadside safety systems, demand is accelerating for lighter, more efficient work zone technologies. Asynt Solutions is expanding production and deployment of its fiberglass composite Ape Barrier® to meet growing demand.

The Ape Barrier® is a revolutionary composite longitudinal traffic barrier that is proven to meet MASH TL-3 standards. Recognizing the need for a safer, more efficient, and eco-friendly alternative to traditional bulky and brittle pre-cast concrete barriers, Asynt Solutions took the 1950s-designed "jersey barrier" and re-invented it.

According to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA), state DOT budget authority remains more than 35% above pre-2021 levels, supporting continued investment in highway infrastructure and work zone technologies.

As contractors increasingly adopt composite barriers across larger infrastructure projects, Asynt has expanded its manufacturing capacity and deployment capabilities. Recent milestones include:

Completed numerous barrier deployments across multiple highway and bridge projects

Active projects in 8 states, increased approvals to more than 37 states and 2 Canadian Provinces

Doubled production capacity to meet increasing customer demand

Projects have expanded from pilot deployments measured in hundreds of feet to competitive bids exceeding 14,000 feet.

Ape Barrier® was deployed on a highway every day of 2025

Customers are expanding deployments after experiencing measurable gains in transportation, installation, and project efficiency. For example, crews recently installed 2,592 feet of Ape Barrier® in just 8.5 hours using only a mini excavator and skid steer. The project required four truckloads instead of an estimated 24 for comparable concrete barriers, reducing freight coordination while accelerating installation.

"A few years ago, most conversations centered on whether a composite barrier could perform in the field," said Archie Scott III, founder and CEO of Asynt Solutions. "Today, customers aren't asking whether it works. They're asking how quickly they can deploy it, how many truckloads it eliminates, and how much time it saves on the jobsite."

Larger deployments are also changing how contractors acquire work zone equipment. Alongside traditional purchases, Asynt has expanded rentals as customers seek flexible access to MASH TL-3-compliant barrier systems. Combined with lower transportation requirements and faster installation, the model is helping contractors improve project economics while accelerating adoption of composite barrier technology.

"The industry isn't just looking for safer barriers anymore. It's looking for smarter ways to deliver projects," Scott said. "Once contractors experience the advantages of composite barriers firsthand, they come back with bigger projects because they've seen the impact reducing freight, installation time and jobsite complexity can have on overall project economics."

About Asynt Solutions

Asynt Solutions is an advanced materials company developing fiberglass composite infrastructure systems that improve roadway safety and replace traditional concrete and steel solutions. Founded in 2021 and based in Columbus, Ohio, the company's Ape Barrier® is MASH TL-3 crash-tested and FHWA-eligible for roadway, bridge and urban construction applications. By reducing weight, improving transport efficiency and extending product lifespan, Asynt helps agencies and contractors build safer, more efficient work zones. Asynt Solutions is backed by strategic partners and growth-focused investors committed to advancing roadway safety and strengthening U.S. manufacturing capacity.

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SOURCE Asynt Solutions