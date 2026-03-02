Maryland Approves Asynt Solutions' Ape Barrier® for Use on Roads and Bridges

State approval strengthens multi-state adoption of next generation roadway safety technology

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asynt Solutions, a leader in advanced materials focused on modernizing infrastructure safety through next-generation composite technologies, announced today that the Maryland Department of Transportation has approved the company's Ape Barrier® for use on roadway and bridge projects under applicable MASH TL-3 safety criteria. The approval expands Asynt's national footprint, which now includes approvals in 30 states nationwide and active deployments in multiple regions, including Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. With new projects kicking off this spring in Colorado and Indiana, the approval reflects continued industry adoption of composite barrier systems as transportation agencies advance MASH-compliant infrastructure upgrades.

Asynt Solutions' Ape Barrier® deployed on a U.S. highway project

"Maryland's approval is an important signal for the industry as agencies evaluate safer, more modern approaches to work zone protection in increasingly constrained roadway and bridge environments," said Archie Scott III, Founder and CEO of Asynt Solutions. "As infrastructure projects expand across high-traffic corridors, there is a growing demand for barrier systems that improve safety without adding complexity or congestion."

A critical foundation of Maryland's approval is Asynt's alignment with federal safety requirements. As transportation agencies accelerate investments in aging infrastructure, particularly bridges and high traffic corridors, demand continues to grow for durable, crash tested safety solutions that can be rapidly deployed without compromising performance. The Ape Barrier is covered under Safety Eligibility Letter B-390, issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) following evaluation under the Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH) criteria.

In 2025, Asynt Solutions' barriers were deployed on active highway projects every day of the year, reflecting growing adoption as agencies and contractors seek modern safety systems capable of performing in demanding, real-world conditions.

As Maryland works to modernize an aging and heavily used transportation network, where nearly half of major roads are rated in poor or mediocre condition and traffic congestion costs drivers billions of dollars annually, the need for safer, more efficient work zone solutions continues to grow. The approval of the Ape Barrier provides Maryland agencies and contractors with a federally eligible safety system that meets recognized federal and state standards while supporting efficient project delivery across roadway and bridge projects.

With approvals in 30 states and additional deployments launching this spring, Maryland's decision signals broader adoption of next-generation safety infrastructure across state transportation networks.

About Asynt Solutions

Asynt Solutions is an advanced materials company modernizing infrastructure safety through next-generation composite technologies. Founded in 2021 and based in Columbus, Ohio, the company develops innovative fiberglass infrastructure systems designed to replace traditional concrete and steel solutions with safer, lighter-weight, and longer-lasting alternatives. Asynt's flagship innovation, the Ape Barrier®, is MASH TL-3 crash-tested and FHWA-eligible, supporting safer work zones across roadway, bridge, urban, and vertical construction environments. By prioritizing lifecycle performance, including durability, transport efficiency, and reduced handling, Asynt Solutions helps agencies and contractors improve safety while maximizing long-term infrastructure value. Strategic partners and funded by investors support the company, focused on advancing roadway safety and strengthening U.S. manufacturing capacity.

