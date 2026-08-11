Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Florida Based Injury Firm Recognized for Explosive Growth, Achieving a 146% Increase in Revenue Since 2022.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys has been named No. 2,302 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, placing Demand The Limits among the nation's most successful independent businesses.

This inaugural, national recognition follows another significant honor for the firm earlier this year. Demand The Limits was one of only three Florida injury firms named on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies across the Southeast.

Demand The Limits Named to Inc. 5000

Since its founding in 2018, Demand The Limits has focused on building a different kind of personal injury law firm: a firm that puts its clients first in everything they do, whether that's through frequency of communication, accessibility, or marketing. Everything is done through the lens of how it impacts the client experience first and foremost.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list is an incredible milestone, but what means the most to us is what that growth represents," said Alan Siegel, Co-Founder of Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys. "Every new team member, every new office, and every investment we make gives us the ability to serve more people and serve them better. We've grown quickly, but we've been intentional about building the kind of firm we would want representing our own families."

Demand The Limits has recovered more than $120 million for injured clients while continuing to expand its footprint, team, and capabilities. The firm currently operates offices in Boca Raton and Orlando and has continued investing in new markets, technology, talent, and infrastructure to support its next stage of growth.

Earning recognition on both the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Regionals: Southeast lists in 2026 represents both how far Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys has come and where it intends to go next.

"When we started Demand The Limits, we weren't trying to build another traditional personal injury firm," said Andrew Odza, Co-Founder of Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys. "We wanted to build something that could grow without becoming disconnected from the people we represent. These recognitions tell us we're moving in the right direction, and we don't plan on slowing down anytime soon."

The 2026 Inc. 5000 ranks companies according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 through 2025. To qualify, companies must meet Inc.'s requirements for revenue, independence, and private ownership.

This year's Inc. 5000 companies had a median three-year revenue growth rate of 130% and collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance, it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

About Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys

Founded in 2018, Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys is a personal injury law firm representing individuals and families throughout Florida. With offices in Boca Raton and Orlando, the firm handles cases involving motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death and other personal injury matters.

Demand The Limits has recovered more than $120 million for injured Floridians and continues to grow its team and presence while maintaining its focus on communication, accessibility and personalized representation.

About Inc.

Inc. is a leading media brand serving entrepreneurs and business leaders. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of entrepreneurs and innovators shaping the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC alongside Fast Company.

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