DemandTec positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Global Trade Promotion Management & Optimization, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading GTPM&O vendors.

DemandTec, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named DemandTec as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Global Trade Promotion Management & Optimization, 2026.

Tanuj Paulose, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "DemandTec demonstrates strong positioning in the Global Trade Promotion Management and Optimization market through its ability to connect promotion execution with pricing, funding, billing, and settlement processes. The platform provides visibility across deal status, financial exposure, fund utilization, invoice reconciliation, and post-deal follow-through, helping organizations maintain greater control over trade commitments. Its integration capabilities also support the movement of deal and financial data into ERP, finance, TPM, BI, and reconciliation systems. This makes DemandTec particularly relevant for organizations seeking to reduce operational fragmentation, improve the consistency of trade execution, and establish clearer accountability across commercial and financial processes."

Umang Thakur, Vice President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states "DemandTec differentiates through its retailer-centric trade collaboration model, enabling CPG manufacturers and retailers to manage trade agreements within a shared, governed workflow. Its strengths lie in structured deal execution, financial control, and retailer-facing process standardization rather than traditional TPM planning. The platform is particularly well suited for organisations seeking stronger retailer collaboration, improved trade governance, and synchronized trade data across commercial and financial systems."

QKS Group defines Trade Promotion Management and Optimization (TPM&O) as an "integrated solution that enable consumer goods manufacturers and distributors to plan, execute, control, and optimize trade promotions across regions, customers, and channels." The solution includes promotion planning and fund management, budget allocation, account-level execution, claims and settlement, and advanced analytics for continuous optimization. Additionally, TPM&O platforms leverage predictive modeling, scenario simulation, and AI-driven insights to maximize incremental sales, profitability, and return on trade spend while reducing inefficiencies.

DemandTec differentiates itself within the Global Trade Promotion Management and Optimization market through a retailer-centric Commercial Trade Intelligence model that connects deal management, trade funding, billing, reconciliation, and data synchronization. Its ability to bring retailers and CPG manufacturers into a shared, governed workflow helps standardize offer creation, approvals, deal modifications, financial tracking, and settlement processes. Supported by configurable deal rules, fund visibility, audit trails, Deal Data Sync, and API-based integration, the platform helps organizations reduce fragmented portal, email, and spreadsheet-based processes. DemandTec enables stronger trade governance, more consistent retailer collaboration, improved financial accountability, and synchronized commercial data across TPM, ERP, finance, BI, and reconciliation systems.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Global Trade Promotion Management & Optimization, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Jack Tirella, CEO of DemandTec, states, "The hard part in trade was never the forecast. It's proving where the money went. Trade dollars are moving toward channels that report on themselves, and trade spend has to be able to do the same. Commercial Trade Intelligence™ is how we close that gap: retailers and their 7,800+ CPG partners planning, funding, executing, and reconciling every trade dollar on one shared data model. For our customers on both sides of the deal, that means walking into every negotiation able to prove what a promotion actually returned. Being named a Leader in QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ for Trade Promotion Management and Optimization tells us the market is moving toward where our customers already are."

Additional Resources:

About DemandTec:

DemandTec is the Commercial Trade Intelligence™ platform where retailers and their 7,800+ CPG partners come together to plan, fund, execute, and optimize every trade dollar within a single, shared system of record. By uniting both sides of the trade equation, DemandTec empowers trading partners to co-plan joint business strategies, commit dollars with confidence, and settle every deal, with AI that sees the complete picture because the data lives in one place. Backed by 25 years of demand science, DemandTec powers Trade Intelligence and Retail Optimization for 120+ retail banners and more than 30,000 daily users worldwide. Learn more at demandtec.com

Media Contact:

Amanda Dyson

Chief Marketing Officer, DemandTec

[email protected]

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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