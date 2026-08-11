kwsoft® positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communications Management, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Customer Communications Management vendors.

kwsoft®, with its comprehensive solution, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named kwsoft® as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communications Management, 2026.

Saurabh Raj, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "kwsoft® is a reminder that some of the most substantial engineering in this market comes from specialists who have spent decades solving the same hard problems. Its architecture separates content from format, so a single asset can drive everything from high-volume legacy print to modern digital channels without being rebuilt for each one, which is exactly the kind of capability large insurers and banks need but rarely find done well. Its migration economics are the strongest we documented in this evaluation, backed by real, quantified results rather than estimates, and its batch processing is built to recover from failure without starting over."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Customer Communications Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"We are delighted to have been recognized as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™. As a technology leader in the CCM market, we place a strong emphasis on AI. With MCP (Model Context Protocol), we support a forward-looking, open standard that serves as the connection between our solution, AI systems, and the surrounding enterprise IT landscape. This enables practical AI support throughout the entire customer communication lifecycle," explains Matthias Abel, Managing Director at kwsoft®.

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About kwsoft®:

kwsoft® develops, distributes, and implements software for creating and managing customer communication for companies and organizations. Our solution covers all processes from data transfer from the specialist system to content composition and output on various analogue and digital channels. Ongoing functional enhancements based on modern technologies and future-proof standards - together with a distinctive interface concept to surrounding systems and processes - ensure that kwsoft® has become a technological market leader in the CCM sector.

Media Contacts:

Markus Singer

Content Marketing & PR

kwsoft®

Linnéstraße 1-3, 79110 Freiburg, Germany

Email: [email protected]

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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QKS Group

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SOURCE QKS Group