DeMark Thompson in the Cast of Legend of the White Dragon

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor DeMark Thompson (CSI: Vegas, NCIS: Los Angeles, Subaru's A Beautiful Silence) appears in the cast of the upcoming action/sci-fi feature Legend of the White Dragon, directed by Aaron Schoenke and Sean Schoenke and produced by Bat in the Sun Productions.

The film follows Erik Reed, a fallen superhero forced into hiding after a devastating battle. When a new threat emerges, Reed must confront his past, clear his name, and protect his city from the formidable Dragon Prime.

Photographer: Michael Roud

Thompson joins an ensemble cast led by the late Jason David Frank, alongside Aaron Schoenke, David Ramsey, Rachele Brooke Smith, Mark Dacascos, Jason Faunt, and additional cast members.

"Being part of Legend of the White Dragon is an incredible honor," said Thompson. "Every leap of faith I've taken throughout my career has led me to opportunities like this, and I'm grateful to collaborate with such an exceptional cast and creative team."

Legend of the White Dragon is produced by Bat in the Sun Productions and distributed by Well Go USA Entertainment.

Media Contact

Kate Flook

Menace Management

SOURCE DeMark Thompson