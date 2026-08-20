Demotech, Inc. Alerts the Machinery Haulers Association to Tech-enabled Litigation Instigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Machinery Haulers Association, TMHA, held its 2026 Safety & Security Conference on August 17 to 19, 2026, in Lake Geneva, Illinois. Joe Petrelli, Demotech co-founder and President, informed the attendees of the history behind the research project that unearthed the previously covert online business model of tech-enabled litigation instigation – the harnessing of artificial intelligence platforms to redirect online traffic or searches for the purpose of securing contested or litigated claims against insurance companies or trucking organizations. The annual online advertising spend and re-direction of traffic focused on the transportation industry is second only to the targeting of the insurance sector.

"Although this was Demotech's first presentation to TMHA, Sharon and I were accepted and welcomed by the group. The attendees were clearly taken back at the breadth, depth and scope of the online targeting effort aimed at the transportation sector, particularly, the dollar amount of litigation funding attracted to fuel some efforts. Similarly, Sharon and I were impressed at the niche of machinery hauling. While most semis are encouraged to bypass cities using beltways, machinery haulers are delivering over-sized, one -of-a-kind equipment or supplies to sites. The level of planning and sophistication necessary to do so safely and securely was impressive."

Sharon Petrelli noted, "Although Demotech was new to the TMHA, the keynote presentation by David Heller, SVP Safety & Government Affairs, Truckload Carriers Association, presentations by other familiar faces such as Scott Cornell, LogistIQ, and Curt Blades, SVP Agriculture Services and Forestry, Association of Equipment Manufacturers, and the special guest speaker, Winsome Lenfert, Regional Field Administrator, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration provided the practical context that TMHA seeks to deliver."

About Demotech, Inc.

Incorporated on September 9, 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm based in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech provides objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers, Life & Health insurers, and Title underwriters, among others. FSRs assist independent, regional and specialty insurers by leveling the insurer ratings playing field. In 1989, Demotech became the first to have its rating process reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and, subsequently, HUD. Since that time, Demotech's FSRs have been leveling the playing field for financially stable insurers of all sizes, writing all lines of insurance. On July 11, 2022, Demotech registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization in the class of Insurance Companies. Visit https://www.demotech.com.

About The Machinery Haulers Association

The Machinery Haulers Association's mission is to provide a current and ongoing forum for discussion, education, networking and advocacy for flatbed, step-deck, drop deck and lowboy (RGN) motor carriers that specialize in the transportation of machinery and machinery-related commodities throughout the US and Canada. Visit https://www.machineryhaulers.org.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.