Demotech, Inc. and LION Specialty Release Commercial Insurance Market Insights

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc. in collaboration with LION Specialty, has released findings from a targeted survey examining how smaller property and casualty insurers are navigating an evolving commercial insurance market.

The analysis, conducted in the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2025, focused on several commercial insurance segments, including Directors & Officers (D&O), Insurance Company Professional Liability (ICPL/E&O), Cyber Liability, and other specialty exposures. The survey explored insurer appetite, coverage structures, pricing trends, retention patterns, and the decision-making criteria influencing carrier participation in these markets. Survey participants were primarily small to mid-sized insurers, with most respondents operating within the $10 million to $50 million gross written premium range. The results suggest these regional and specialty insurers can provide an important early indication of market shifts due to their ability to respond quickly to emerging risks and changing market conditions.

Among participating companies, D&O represented the most common commercial line surveyed, followed closely by ICPL/E&O and Cyber Liability. Respondents also indicated meaningful overlap among these exposures, particularly between D&O and Cyber, reinforcing the interconnected nature of governance, technology, and professional liability risks. Preliminary findings indicate moderate satisfaction with pricing and coverage terms across surveyed markets, while variability remains in rates, retention levels, and carrier appetite.

When selecting carrier partners, respondents consistently identified five primary considerations: financial stability and rating strength; claims handling reputation; coverage breadth and flexibility; pricing consistency; and underwriting expertise. Financial strength emerged as particularly important given the complexity and severity potential associated with commercial liability and cyber exposures.

You can read the full analysis here in The Demotech Difference: https://www.demotech.com/pdfs/demotech_difference/flexpaper/2026_Summer/index.html#page=35

About Demotech, Inc.

Established in 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech has served the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. As the first company to have its rating process formally reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD, Demotech has been leveling the playing field by offering FSRs to insurers of all sizes. As of July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for insurance companies.

The latest FSRs of all entities reviewed and rated by Demotech, Inc. can be found at www.demotech.com. Information on the procedures and methodologies we utilized to determine and assign ratings can be found at https://www.demotech.com/wp-content/uploads/Ex2.pdf.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.