Demotech, Inc. is a Proud Sponsor of the Louisiana Department of Insurance Annual Conference

Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc. is proud to be a sponsor of the upcoming 2026 Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) Annual Conference. The conference will be held on August 19–20, 2026, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. The theme for the 2026 event is "Navigating the New Horizon." This year's theme focuses on stabilizing this important regional insurance market, strengthening long-term industry resilience as well as regulatory updates and stakeholder networking.

"Demotech rated insurers are key contributors to both the affordability and availability of insurance in Louisiana. Demotech rated carriers are utilizing the latest technological advances in catastrophe risk management to encourage property owners to make their homes and businesses resilient to climate change and natural catastrophes," says Joe Petrelli, President and co-founder of Demotech, Inc.

If you are a stakeholder of the insurance industry, and are focused on Louisiana or otherwise can provide subject matter expertise related to natural disasters and climate change, register to attend this important event, https://whova.com/portal/registration/De1@IM7Y8gkMc2vdVsxl/.

About Demotech, Inc.

Established in 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech has served the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. As the first company to have its rating process formally reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD, Demotech has been leveling the playing field by offering FSRs to insurers of all sizes. As of July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for insurance companies.

The latest FSRs of all entities reviewed and rated by Demotech, Inc. can be found at www.demotech.com. Information on the procedures and methodologies we utilized to determine and assign ratings can be found at https://www.demotech.com/wp-content/uploads/Ex2.pdf.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.