Demotech, Inc. Celebrates National Association of Insurance Commissioners in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NAIC 2026 Summer National Meeting is in Columbus, Ohio from August 11 to 14, 2026. This insurance-focused city will host the hybrid event bringing NAIC Members to lead discussions and networking sessions of interest to industry leaders and stakeholders.

"Demotech, Inc. celebrates this important meeting being in the City of Columbus. The Ohio Department of Insurance is in Columbus, and ODI continues its role as a quiet leader in several national insurance matters. Similarly, Columbus is home to Michelle Rafeld, Executive Director of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, as well as Demotech's home office, one of eleven nationally recognized statistical rating organizations registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Our registration is in the class of Insurance Companies," noted Joe Petrelli, president and co-founder, Demotech, Inc.

"State regulation has been the foundation of the insurance industry's antitrust exemption since the McCarran-Ferguson Act was passed in 1945," stated Sharon Romano Petrelli, CPCU, AIAF, CCP, ARC. "The ability to see and hear insurance regulators candidly and transparently discuss the critical issues facing consumers and the insurance sector, and provide direction on how these issues could be resolved to the benefit of all stakeholders, is fascinating."

If you are a stakeholder of the insurance industry, please reach out during your time in Columbus.

About Demotech, Inc.

Established in 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech has served the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. As the first company to have its rating process formally reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD, Demotech has been leveling the playing field by offering FSRs to insurers of all sizes. As of July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for insurance companies.

The latest FSRs of all entities reviewed and rated by Demotech, Inc. can be found at www.demotech.com. Information on the procedures and methodologies we utilized to determine and assign ratings can be found at https://www.demotech.com/wp-content/uploads/Ex2.pdf.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.