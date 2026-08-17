Demotech, Inc. Reflects on Recent NAIC 2026 Summer Meeting in Columbus, OH

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Petrelli, president and co-founder, Demotech, Inc. recently attended the National Association of Insurance Commissioners 2026 Summer meeting, held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Joe's thoughts follow.

"The opening address by Virginia's Insurance Commissioner and current NAIC President Scott A. White set the tone. After acknowledging the hospitality of Ohio's Director of Insurance, Judith French, Commissioner Scott mentioned Ohio's history of innovation, from Thomas Edison being born in Ohio to the Wright Brothers. His reference to innovation transitioned to the NAIC's power of innovation and its ability to drive change. He noted that the modernization of the NAIC's financial analysis process began in the 1990s and continues through today. In the life insurance area, the NAIC is prepared to monitor private-equity owned life insurers and scrutinize the complex investments that financial markets create.

"In the property-casualty insurance area, catastrophe risk management and climate change are being addressed. It was May 2019, when several commissioners met to view the site of the Paradise, California wildfires. I recall Commissioner Ricardo Lara's efforts to ensure that the protection due to Californians was delivered in a timely manner. Equally important, rather than wait for a catastrophic event to occur, the Pre-Disaster Mitigation and Risk Modeling (EX) Working Group has compiled a draft model law on mitigation programs, " Petrelli said."

In the wake of technological advances and pre-disaster planning, Demotech is proud of the dozens of carriers that we review and rate that serve catastrophe-exposed geographical jurisdictions. These carriers have accumulated data points that permit them to refine catastrophe modeling techniques. They provide credits for mitigation technologies that will or have demonstrated the ability to prevent or moderate losses. They have reinsurance relationships that support and enhance their business models. And, by continuing to provide insurance in catastrophe exposed areas, they assist homeowners and property owners to protect the value and physical integrity of one of their largest assets; the home they live in, or the property where their office is located.

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About Demotech, Inc.

Incorporated on September 9, 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech serves the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. FSRs assist independent, regional and specialty insurers by leveling the insurer ratings playing field. Over thirty-five years ago, Demotech was the first to have its rating process reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD. Since that time, Demotech's FSRs have been leveling the playing field for financially stable insurers of all sizes. Since July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for Insurance Companies. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information, sign up or view The Demotech Difference.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.