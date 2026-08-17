Demotech, Inc. Secures American Business Vanguard Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc. is proud to announce that it has secured the American Business Vanguard 2026 award as "Niche Financial Analysis Provider of the Year – [Insurance] – USA. Joseph L. Petrelli, ACAS, ASA, MAAA, MBA, President and Co-founder, noted that "Our focus on regional and specialty insurers, their business model, execution of their business, including the complementary nature of the quality and quantity of reinsurance they purchase has facilitated the growth of our industry. Whether by customizing catastrophe modeling, harnessing the latest evaluation technology or recognizing the value of technological advances in structural hardening, resilience or loss mitigation, the carriers that we review and rate have protected homes and properties in catastrophe prone markets."

"Their residence is often the largest asset owned by an insured of the carriers we review and rate. They must protect that important asset for themselves as well as to secure a mortgage. Importantly, the real estate taxes on their residence also provide a primary source of resources for schools, fire departments and other community services. We are pleased to know that the innovative, heavily reinsured carriers that we rate are protecting more than properties and people. By protecting the properties comprising the tax base of local districts; they are protecting the funding of education, fire safety and other essential services," Petrelli concluded.

Another perspective on this award can be found here: https://www.gpmg.uk/articles/demotech-inc-niche-financial-analysis-provider-of-the-year-insurance-usa.

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About Demotech, Inc.

Incorporated on September 9, 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech serves the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. FSRs assist independent, regional and specialty insurers by leveling the insurer ratings playing field. Over thirty-five years ago, Demotech was the first to have its rating process reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD. Since that time, Demotech's FSRs have been leveling the playing field for financially stable insurers of all sizes. Since July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for Insurance Companies. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information, sign up or view The Demotech Difference.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.