Dent Shop of Ashburn Sponsors Advanced EV Electrocution Safety Training for a Local Fire Station Through XEV Heroes Foundation

ASHBURN, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As electric vehicles rapidly reshape the automotive landscape, Dent Shop of Ashburn has partnered with the XEV Heroes Foundation to sponsor Electric Vehicle (EV) Electrocution Safety Training for a local Ashburn Fire Station, addressing a critical and often overlooked risk facing today's first responders: high-voltage electrical exposure when managing crash scenes involving electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles operate on high-voltage electrical systems that can exceed 800 volts, with some systems remaining energized even after a collision, fire, or submersion event. While EV adoption continues to accelerate nationwide, emergency response training has struggled to keep pace with the unique electrical hazards these vehicles introduce.

"We are proud to be able to support our first responders in Loudoun County," said Paul Kordon, Owner of Dent Shop of Ashburn. "As an automotive repair facility, we've watched the rise of electric vehicles in our county and understand the very real challenges of an EV emergency. On the other side of the same coin, we also know how critical high-quality EV emergency training is when those incidents occur. That's why we're glad to partner with XEV Heroes to provide our local emergency response team with this specialized training. To all of our emergency responders—thank you for your service to our community."

Unlike traditional internal-combustion vehicles, EVs contain high-voltage battery packs, orange-coded power cables, inverters, and energy-storage systems that can present silent electrocution hazards. These risks are not always visible at the scene and can persist long after an impact, increasing the danger to firefighters, EMTs, and rescue personnel performing extrication or life-saving interventions.

XEV Heroes, in partnership with MyXEV, have been working to close this training gap. The MyXEV program was inspired by a personal electrocution accident suffered by MyXEV's founder's son, bringing firsthand urgency to the mission of preventing electrical injury through education. The curriculum is designed to give first responders a foundational understanding of EV electrical architecture, enabling faster, safer scene assessment and decision-making under pressure.

The sponsored training focuses on:

Identifying energized EV components and high-voltage zones

Understanding how and when EV systems remain live after an incident

Scene safety protocols to mitigate electrocution risk

Building responder confidence to eliminate hesitation during rescue operations

"As electric vehicles become more common on our roads, electrocution risk becomes a frontline safety issue," said Tim Kordon from XEV Heroes. "This training ensures first responders are prepared not just for fire and trauma—but for the electrical dangers unique to modern vehicles."

About XEV Heroes Foundation

The XEV Heroes Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting first responders and communities by funding specialized training for electric vehicle (EV) emergency response. Through partnerships with organizations like MyXEV, the Foundation helps equip firefighters, EMTs, and rescue personnel with the knowledge and skills needed to safely manage high-voltage vehicle incidents.

To learn more or support the mission, visit www.XEVHeroes.org

About Dent Shop Ashburn

https://dentshop.com/

SOURCE XEV Heroes Foundation