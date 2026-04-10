Priority Toyota of Springfield Sponsors Advanced EV Electrocution Safety Training for First Responders Through XEV Heroes Foundation

SPRINGFIELD, Va., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As electric vehicles continue to rapidly reshape the automotive landscape, Priority Toyota of Springfield has partnered with the XEV Heroes Foundation to sponsor specialized Electric Vehicle (EV) Electrocution Safety Training for local first responders—addressing a critical and often overlooked risk: high-voltage electrical exposure during emergency response situations involving electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles operate on high-voltage systems that can exceed 800 volts, with some components remaining energized even after a collision, fire, or submersion event. While EV adoption accelerates nationwide, emergency response training has struggled to keep pace with the unique electrical hazards these vehicles introduce.

"At our core, we believe being a great dealership means being a great community partner," said Aaron Tschirhart, General Manager of Priority Toyota of Springfield. "As electric vehicles become more common on our roads, it's critical that the people who protect our community every day—our first responders—are equipped with the knowledge and tools to handle these vehicles safely. Sponsoring this training is not just an investment in education, it's an investment in lives. If we can help even one first responder go home safely to their family because of this training, then it's more than worth it."

Unlike traditional internal combustion vehicles, EVs contain high-voltage battery packs, orange-coated power cables, inverters, and energy storage systems that can present silent electrocution hazards. These dangers are not always visible at the scene and can persist long after an impact—creating increased risk for firefighters, EMTs, and rescue personnel performing extrication and life-saving interventions.

XEV Heroes, in partnership with MyXEV, is working to close this critical training gap. The MyXEV program was inspired by a personal electrocution accident involving the founder's son, bringing firsthand urgency to the mission of preventing electrical injury through education. The curriculum equips first responders with a foundational understanding of EV electrical architecture—enabling faster, safer scene assessment and more confident decision-making under pressure.

The sponsored training focuses on:

Identifying energized EV components and high-voltage zones

Understanding how and when EV systems remain live after an incident

Implementing scene safety protocols to mitigate electrocution risk

Building responder confidence to eliminate hesitation during rescue operations

"As electric vehicles become more common on our roads, electrocution risk becomes a frontline safety issue," said Tim Kordon from XEV Heroes. "This training ensures first responders are prepared not just for fire and trauma—but for the electrical dangers unique to modern vehicles."

About XEV Heroes Foundation

The XEV Heroes Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting first responders and communities by funding specialized training for electric vehicle (EV) emergency response. Through partnerships with organizations like MyXEV, the Foundation helps equip firefighters, EMTs, and rescue personnel with the knowledge and skills needed to safely manage high-voltage vehicle incidents.

To learn more or support the mission, visit www.XEVHeroes.org

About Priority Toyota of Springfield

https://www.PriorityToyotaSpringfield.com

SOURCE XEV Heroes Foundation