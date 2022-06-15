Dental CAD-CAM Market size to grow by USD 422.68 Million | Market Research Insights highlight the Surging Demand for Dental Cosmetic Surgeries as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Global Dental CAD-CAM Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3Shape AS

Align Technology Inc.

Danaher Corp.

DATRON AG

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Hexagon AB

KaVo Dental GmbH

Planmeca Oy

Straumann Holding AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 38% of total market growth. In North America, the United States is the primary market. This region's market will grow at a slower pace than the rest of the world. Over the projected period, advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong patient awareness, a reliable and robust reimbursement framework, and a high prevalence of dental caries in countries like the United States and Canada will aid market expansion in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, APAC, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Dental CAD-CAM Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The dental practices CAD-CAM systems segment will gain considerable market share. Factors driving market growth include an increase in the global edentulous population, an increase in cases of dental caries among all age groups, increased awareness of the importance of oral health, and an increase in demand for customized solutions tailored to specific end-use applications in a short time frame. The rise in the number of dental service organizations (DSOs) is increasing this segment's dental CAD-CAM industry.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

A major reason driving the global dental CAD-CAM market share rise is the rising demand for dental cosmetic operations. The amount of money spent on cosmetic dentistry has increased significantly. Whitening is the most popular procedure, with veneers, tooth-colored inlays, onlays, crowns, and bonding rounding out the top five contributors to the cosmetic surgery market. The need for dental cosmetic operations will expand further throughout the forecast period as the senior population grows, propelling the industry forward.

However, CAD-CAM systems' high maintenance and implementation costs will provide a significant hurdle to the global dental CAD-CAM market share growth over the forecast period.

Dental CAD-CAM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 422.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.20 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Italy, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., DATRON AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Hexagon AB, KaVo Dental GmbH, Planmeca Oy, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Dental practice CAD-CAM systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Dental practice CAD-CAM systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Dental practice CAD-CAM systems - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3Shape AS

Exhibit 41: 3Shape AS - Overview



Exhibit 42: 3Shape AS - Product and service



Exhibit 43: 3Shape AS - Key offerings

10.4 Align Technology Inc.

Exhibit 44: Align Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 45: Align Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 46: Align Technology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 47: Align Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Align Technology Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Danaher Corp.

10.6 DATRON AG

Exhibit 53: DATRON AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 54: DATRON AG - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 55: DATRON AG - Key offerings

10.7 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Exhibit 56: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 59: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 61: Hexagon AB - Overview



Exhibit 62: Hexagon AB - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Hexagon AB - Key news



Exhibit 64: Hexagon AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

10.9 Jensen Dental

Exhibit 66: Jensen Dental - Overview



Exhibit 67: Jensen Dental - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Jensen Dental - Key offerings

10.10 Planmeca Group

Exhibit 69: Planmeca Group - Overview



Exhibit 70: Planmeca Group - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Planmeca Group - Key offerings

10.11 Straumann Holding AG

Exhibit 72: Straumann Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 73: Straumann Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Straumann Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Straumann Holding AG - Segment focus

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 76: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology



Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

