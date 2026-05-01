Dental Care Alliance Celebrates "Amazing in '26" at President's Club, Honoring Top Providers in New Orleans

SARASOTA, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA), one of the nation's leading dental support organizations, proudly recognized its top-performing providers and leaders at the 2026 President's Club, held April 24–26 in the vibrant city of New Orleans.

Set against the dynamic backdrop of a community known for its culture, energy, and celebration of excellence, this year's President's Club embraced the theme "Amazing in '26"—a tribute to the extraordinary achievements of DCA's supported providers and teams, and their continued commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care.

The event brought together high-achieving dentists, specialists, hygienists, and practice leaders from across DCA's national network to celebrate those who are raising the standard in dentistry and shaping the future of the profession.

"President's Club is about celebrating what it truly means to be AmaZing—not just in results, but in the way DCA-supported providers lead, care, and inspire," said Larry Benz, CEO of DCA. "In a city like New Orleans, where passion and excellence are part of the culture, it is especially meaningful to recognize the individuals and teams who bring that same spirit to their practices every day. These award winners represent the very best of DCA and our mission to create more lifetimes of healthy smiles."

The celebration culminated in a signature awards program recognizing standout performance across specialties, roles, and regions.

President's Club Award Winners

General Provider of the Year 2025: Dr. Brett Reeve, Atlanta Center for Cosmetic Dentistry

Periodontist of the Year 2025: Dr. Justin Craighead, Tioga Dental & Orthodontics

Oral Surgeon of the Year 2025: Dr. Hugh Zadeh, Northern Virginia Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, Annandale & Woodbridge

Pediatric Dentist of the Year 2025: Dr. Rodolfo Tejada, Main Street Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics of Clermont

Orthodontist of the Year 2025: Dr. Shawn Long, Brace Yourself Orthodontics

Endodontist of the Year 2025: Dr. Jessie Dixon, Dental One Associates of Annapolis

Hygienist of the Year 2025: Julie Chan, RDH, Cosmetic Dental Associates of Burke

Rookie Dentist of the Year 2025: Dr. Eric Kunath, Red Rocks Endodontics, Wheat Ridge

Rookie Hygienist of the Year 2025: Ryan Follins, RDH, Imagix Legacy Pediatrics

Practice Manager of the Year 2025: Megan Walters, Dental Associates of Northern Virginia, Fair Oaks

Office Culture of the Year 2025: Atlanta Center for Cosmetic Dentistry

Region of the Year 2025: Massachusetts/Connecticut

DCA Establishes Inaugural Ring of Honor to Recognize Lasting Legacy

At President's Club 2026, Dental Care Alliance introduced its inaugural Ring of Honor—created to recognize former leaders whose contributions have had a lasting and transformational impact on the organization.

Modeled after the tradition of enduring recognition seen in professional sports, the Ring of Honor is intentionally selective. It celebrates individuals whose leadership, performance, and values helped shape DCA's growth and culture, and whose influence continues to be felt across the organization today.

These honorees are recognized not only for achieving results, but for redefining what excellence looks like, building strong practices and partnerships, elevating those around them, and consistently leading with integrity.

2026 DCA Ring of Honor Inductees

Mitch Olan

Dr. Craig Abramowitz

Jerry Rhodes

Women of DCA Recognizes Emerging and Established Leaders at President's Club 2026

Since its launch in 2025, Women of DCA has rapidly grown from concept to meaningful movement—building a strong and engaged community of women and allies across the organization. Anchored by five core Collectives—Growth, Service, Wellness, Culture, and Voice—the initiative has created space for connection, development, and impact across DCA's national network.

In its first year, Women of DCA has come to life through dynamic programming, including educational sessions, wellness challenges, advocacy efforts, and storytelling that highlights and elevates voices across the organization. From interactive lunch-and-learns to enterprise-wide campaigns, engagement has been both immediate and expanding.

During President's Club 2026, Women of DCA honored three individuals whose leadership is demonstrated not only through their roles, but through their everyday actions—supporting teams, advancing patient care, and inspiring those around them.

Women of DCA Award Winners

Mentor Award: Alicia Murria, RDH, Hygiene Coach, Maryland

Rising Leader Award: Delphine Mambock, Practice Manager, Greater Maryland Oral Surgery, Gaithersburg

Champion Award: Dr. Kristen Hendricks, Chief Dental Officer

Beyond recognition, President's Club reflects DCA's continued investment in its people—supporting providers and teams as they grow, lead, and deliver best-in-class care in communities across the country. The 2026 event was centered on the AmaZing Customer Service principles, introduced 7 Commitments to shape the future, and reinforced the power of connection, celebration, and shared purpose in driving the organization forward.

Congratulations to all award recipients and nominees whose dedication and impact continue to define what it means to be truly AmaZing in dentistry.

About Dental Care Alliance

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA supports more than 400 uniquely branded practices and over 900 dentists across 24 states. Its allied practices span all dental specialties and serve patients under more than 150 brand names. To learn more, visit www.dentalcarealliance.com.

SOURCE Dental Care Alliance