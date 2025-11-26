Dental Care Alliance Unites to Support 41 Communities Through Its Second Annual CARE & SHARE Holiday Food Drive

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) is proud to share the tremendous success of its second annual Care & Share Holiday Food Drive, an initiative led by its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Council. This year, DCA-supported practices and partners donated over 7,000 food items, supporting 41 communities nationwide and surpassing expectations.

This giving-back initiative, which ran from November 1-21, 2025, brought together DCA's supported practices, team members, patients, and local organizations to make a meaningful difference for families during the holiday season. Thanks to overwhelming support, DCA surpassed its goal and collected food, financial support, and supplies, which were distributed to local food banks and charities.

"Our Care & Share Holiday Food Drive is a powerful reflection of our commitment to putting people first and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others," said Cad Shannon, Co-Chair of the DEI Council and Vice President of Learning & Leadership Development. "Acts of giving are powerful but acts of giving together are transformative. This food drive shows what true inclusion looks like: everyone contributing so everyone can thrive."

Highlights from the 2025 Care & Share Holiday Food Drive include:

7,000 food items donated , benefiting 41 communities across the country

, benefiting 41 communities across the country Local volunteers from DCA-supported practices organized and delivered food to local organizations

from DCA-supported practices organized and delivered food to local organizations Partnership with 43 local community organizations , to provide food to underserved populations

, to provide food to underserved populations 60 hours of volunteer service, recorded by dedicated team members giving back

In addition to food donations, DCA made a monetary donation to Feeding America Food Bank of Northwestern Indiana, helping to ensure the ongoing success of these efforts. The company's commitment to supporting local communities reflects its values of serving first and improving lives. "The ability to give back is an honor, but what moves me most is the collective generosity of our team. Their commitment to serving others makes me proud to represent DCA," said Larry Benz, Chief Executive Officer for DCA. "Sharing the holidays with family is a blessing—and using that time to make a difference for others makes the season even brighter."

Looking ahead, DCA and its DEI Council aim to broaden their charitable efforts, partnering with local organizations to support dental care and other essential needs in underserved communities—not only during the holiday season but year-round.

