Dental Care Alliance Appoints Victoria Johnson Chief Revenue Officer

SARASOTA, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) is pleased to announce the promotion of Victoria Johnson to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), where she will join the organization's Executive Leadership Team.

In her new role, Johnson will lead key revenue-focused functions, including payor relations and contracting, credentialing, and revenue cycle management. By aligning these areas under a unified strategy, DCA continues to strengthen its financial performance while enhancing the experience for supported practices and the patients they serve.

Victoria Johnson

Johnson has more than 16 years of experience in the dental industry, with a demonstrated history of driving operational excellence, optimizing payor strategies, and improving financial outcomes across multi-site organizations. Since joining DCA, she has played a pivotal role in advancing revenue cycle performance and fostering stronger payor partnerships.

"Victoria's leadership, industry expertise, and commitment to service excellence have made a significant impact on our organization," said Dr. Larry Benz, Chief Executive Officer. "Her ability to align strategy with execution positions DCA well for continued growth and success. She is a shining example of consistently seeking innovative ways to remove barriers and enhance practice support."

Johnson's promotion reflects DCA's ongoing investment in leadership and innovation to better support the industry's best dental practices and deliver high-quality patient care.

About Dental Care Alliance

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports more than 400 uniquely branded practices and over 900 dentists across 24 states. DCA-allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names. To learn more, visit www.dentalcarealliance.com.

SOURCE Dental Care Alliance