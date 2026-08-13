DentalInsurance.com Offering New 2.0 Guardian Dental Plans

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalInsurance.com, the leading website to compare dental insurance plans, is now offering a new generation of Guardian dental insurance plans:

Advantage Starter 2.0

Advantage Core 2.0

Advantage Achiever 2.0

Advantage Diamond 2.0

Advantage Premier 2.0

Select Complete 2.0

Select Core 2.0

Select Achiever 2.0

Guardian + VSP Dental Vision 2.0

These 2.0 Guardian plans come at a variety of affordable price points to accommodate all budgets. Guardian has options that go beyond annual checkups, x-rays, and fillings to cover major procedures such as crowns, root canals, and implants. The Guardian + VSP Dental Vision 2.0 plan combines traditional dental benefits with vision insurance. The vision benefits within this plan provide insurance coverage for eye exams, lenses, and frames or contacts.

For adults age 50 and older, DentalInsurance.com also offers Guardian's Select PPO plans. These plans cover routine oral exams, cleanings, and X-rays at 100%, provide access to a nationwide network of more than 140,000 participating dentists, and let members see any dentist they choose while saving up to 44% in network. These plans focus on making quality dental coverage simple and affordable at a stage of life when it matters most.

Guardian is one of the largest dental insurance companies in the United States and works with dental providers across the nation. Having been in business for over a century, Guardian has a well earned reputation for trust and stability.

"Guardian is not only a trusted partner but a leader in affordable coverage," noted DentalInsurance.com President Avery Smith. "Guardian is one of our most popular insurers, and we're glad to expand the choices for all of our customers who love Guardian."

Launched in 2001 by Mark Kelsey, DentalInsurance.com is the pioneer of the online dental insurance marketplaces. With licensed agents, educational content, and a wide selection of PPO and HMO plans, the site serves individuals, families, and small businesses nationwide. DentalInsurance.com is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and 4.8 stars out of 5 on TrustPilot.

SOURCE DentalInsurance.com