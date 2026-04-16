LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalInsurance.com, the internet's oldest and most trusted website to compare dental insurance plans from different companies, is expanding its call center solutions for dental insurance companies (and brokers) needing additional capacity or improved telephonic sales performance. Its existing call center clients include household-name dental insurance carriers trusted by millions of Americans.

The call center solution provides a team of representatives and licensed agents that handle inbound calls for dental insurance products and related ancillary products such as vision insurance. DentalInsurance.com performs all the talent acquisition, licensing/appointment credentialling, and training as well as supplying the technical infrastructure needed for call routing, recording, and telephonic enrollment. Expanded services include outbound calls to consumers who started an online enrollment but did not complete the process. Other features of DentalInsurance.com's call center outsourcing include:

Branded messaging and dedicated client phone numbers

Flexibility to expand outsourced staffing for periods anticipated to have high call volume such as annual enrollment

Quick ramp-up

Premium quoting, customer support, policy renewals and cancellations

Ongoing monitoring of call center service quality and sales conversions

Optional bi-lingual representatives with native Spanish language skills providing full telephonic enrollment support for Spanish-speaking customers

DentalInsurance.com offers economical call center outsourcing not only for companies that need additional call center capacity but for others whose internal staff are falling behind sales targets.

"Our 2026 expansion of call center solutions is strategic for deepening our relationships with insurers and brokers alike," said president Avery Smith. "An automated message announcing a ten-minute wait to reach a live person causes consumers to abandon calls and move on to different dental plan providers. By using DentalInsurance.com for branded telephonic enrollment, consumers quickly get their product questions answered and their applications submitted. The result is increased sales with higher customer satisfaction."

Launched in 2001 by Mark Kelsey, DentalInsurance.com has been the pioneer of the online dental insurance marketplaces for a quarter century. With licensed agents, free educational content, and a wide selection of PPO and HMO plans, the site serves individuals, families, and small businesses nationwide. DentalInsurance.com is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and 4.8 stars out of 5 on TrustPilot.

SOURCE DentalInsurance.com