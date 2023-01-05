Deodorants market: North America is estimated to account for 33% of the market's growth from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The deodorants market is segmented by end-user (men and women), product (deodorant sprays, roll-on deodorants, sticks and solid deodorants, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The men segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the surging demand for grooming products such as deodorants among male working professionals and the increasing urge to smell better among the millennial population. In addition, the increased availability of customized and personalized products is fueling the growth of the segment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Deodorants Market 2023-2027

Deodorants Market 2023-2027: Scope

The deodorants market report also covers the following areas:

What are the major trends in the market?

Innovative promotional activities are an emerging trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The deodorants market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.19 billion between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

The deodorants market comprises of several market vendors, including Chic Cosmetic Industries 1989 Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Firmenich SA, Giorgio Armani S.p.A ., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hermes International SA, ITC Ltd., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., maxingvest AG, McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc., PVH Corp., Raymond Ltd. among others.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The improving living standards are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

What is the largest region in the market?

North America is forecast to contribute 33% to the growth of the global gas station equipment market during the forecast period.

The perfume market size in India is expected to increase by USD 1.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.89%. The increasing demand from the millennial population is notably driving the perfume market growth in India , although factors such as counterfeit products available in the market may impede the market growth.

is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.89%. The increasing demand from the millennial population is notably driving the perfume market growth in , although factors such as counterfeit products available in the market may impede the market growth. The luxury perfume market size is expected to increase by USD 4.20 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09%. The increase in demand from the millennial population is notably driving the luxury perfume market growth, although factors such as competition from products that are available at affordable prices may impede the market growth.

Deodorants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, India, China, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Chic Cosmetic Industries 1989 Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Firmenich SA, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hermes International SA, ITC Ltd., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., maxingvest AG, McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc., PVH Corp., Raymond Ltd., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

