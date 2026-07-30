Department of Commerce's Preliminary Determinations on Mexican and Canadian Trailers Provide Important Relief for U.S. Manufacturers

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition (ATMC), a coalition of leading U.S. trailer producers Great Dane LLC, Stoughton Trailers LLC, and Wabash Corporation, welcomed today's U.S. Department of Commerce preliminary antidumping (AD) decisions related to imported trailers from Canada and Mexico. In its investigation, Commerce found that van-type trailers imported from Mexico were sold at less than fair value and imposed preliminary AD duties ranging from 3.21% to 79.92%. These preliminary AD duties are in addition to the preliminary countervailing duties (CVD) Commerce previously announced to address unfair subsidies provided to Mexican trailer producers. Commerce also announced that it would apply the AD/CVD duties previously announced for van-type trailers imported from China to Chinese-origin merchandise shipped to the United States through Canada.

"These preliminary determinations represent another meaningful step toward restoring fair competition in the U.S. trailer market," said Robert E. DeFrancesco, trade counsel to ATMC and partner in the International Trade Practice at Wiley. "We look forward to working with the Commerce Department over the final phase of the investigation to ensure the American trailer manufacturers and their employees receive the full measure of relief and can compete on a level playing field."

The American trailer industry directly supports almost 10,000 U.S. jobs and indirectly supports approximately 50,000 U.S. jobs.

Both determinations mark important steps in the government's ongoing efforts to address unfair global trade practices that have materially injured U.S. trailer manufacturers and their workers. Commerce's final determinations on duties are expected later this year.

About The American Trailer Manufacturer's Coalition:

The American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition represents leading American trailer producers, including Great Dane LLC, Stoughton Trailers LLC, and Wabash National Corporation.

To learn more about the coalition, visit: americantrailercoalition.com

SOURCE American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition