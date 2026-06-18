Deployable Energy Receives Safety Approval Ahead of Criticality

Documented Safety Analysis Approval Marks Major Milestone for Advanced Microreactor Deployment

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deployable Energy announced approval of its Documented Safety Analysis (DSA) by the U.S. Department of Energy earlier this month, representing another regulatory milestone before proceeding to criticality. This milestone reflects the successful completion of a rigorous safety review process and reinforces the company's commitment to safe, secure, and reliable deployment of advanced nuclear energy systems.

Deployable Energy engaging NRC officials observing the DOE authorization process of the Unity Nuclear Battery test at Idaho National Laboratory to inform future licensing activities.

"Achieving approval of our Documented Safety Analysis is a significant accomplishment for our team and an important step toward bringing deployable nuclear energy capabilities to our customers," said Bobby Gallagher, Co-Founder and CEO at Deployable Energy. "This milestone validates core engineering, safety analysis, and regulatory engagement, and positions us to move confidently toward criticality and subsequent operational testing."

Deployable Energy's microreactor technology is designed to provide resilient, reliable power in environments where traditional energy infrastructure may be unavailable, vulnerable, or impractical. The company's systems are intended to support mission-critical applications requiring dependable, long-duration energy generation.

With the DSA milestone complete, Deployable Energy has also received their full core of Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) fuel and will proceed with final preparations moving toward DOE authorization and starting commissioning activities at Idaho National Laboratory.

"This achievement is enabled by our safety-design choices, which leverage the existing nuclear fuel supply chain, coupled with muscle-memory cultivated by our lab and federal partners in executing the DOE authorization process," added Sanjay Mukhi, Co-Founder and Chief Commercialization Officer. "Every milestone we reach is built on a foundation of rigorous engineering, disciplined operations, and an unwavering commitment to protecting personnel, the public, and the environment."

About Deployable Energy

Factory-made nuclear from the energy capital of the world.

Deployable Energy mass manufactures microreactors designed for real-world operations, with the simple idea of making nuclear energy a product not a project. Our systems are engineered for rapid deployment, simple operation, and reliable power where traditional infrastructure can't reach.

Learn more at: www.deployable.energy

SOURCE Deployable Energy