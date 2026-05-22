Deployable Energy Secures PDSA Approval for Unity Microreactor, Advancing Toward Demonstration

Approval establishes preliminary safety basis under DOE framework as company prepares for criticality this summer

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deployable Energy today announced that it has received approval of its Preliminary Documented Safety Analysis (PDSA) for its Unity microreactor criticality test, marking a critical milestone in the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) safety authorization process and enabling the company to proceed toward reactor demonstration.

Co-Founder and CEO, Bobby Gallagher, at Idaho National Laboratory earlier this month.

The approved PDSA establishes the preliminary safety basis for the Unity reactor criticality test, documenting how the design meets DOE requirements for hazard analysis, accident mitigation, and operational controls. Completed in just 106 days, the review reflects extensive engineering and safety evaluation and provides the formal foundation required to advance toward reactor startup and operations.

"The PDSA approval is an important step in bringing a new reactor to life," said Bobby Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer of Deployable Energy. "Completing this review in 106 days since program kickoff demonstrates both the strength of our safety approach and the urgency with which our team is executing toward demonstration."

With the PDSA in place, Deployable Energy is now positioned to complete final preparations for its upcoming demonstration, including commissioning and startup activities under DOE oversight.

Supporting this progress, the company recently delivered its criticality test rig to Idaho National Laboratory following a cross-country road trip in a Ford F-150 truck, underscoring the compact and deployable nature of the Unity system. The manufacturing of the fuel that will be used during the initial criticality test has also been completed. These milestones enable on-site integration and testing ahead of the planned initial criticality later this summer.

In parallel, Deployable Energy has been selected into the DOE's Nuclear Energy Launch Pad program, led by the National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC) at Idaho National Laboratory, which provides access to national laboratory expertise and infrastructure to support advanced reactor demonstrations.

Deployable Energy's Unity microreactor is a compact, factory-built nuclear system designed to deliver reliable, transportable power in remote and infrastructure-constrained environments, supporting applications across defense, commercial, maritime, and industrial sectors.

Deployable Energy will continue working closely with DOE and its partners to complete final testing and commissioning activities while advancing toward subsequent stages of the safety authorization process.

About Deployable Energy

Factory-made nuclear from the energy capital of the world. Deployable Energy builds microreactors designed for real-world operations. Our systems are engineered for rapid deployment, simple operation, and reliable power where traditional infrastructure can't reach. Learn more at: www.Deployable.Energy

About Idaho National Laboratory

Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation's center for nuclear energy research and development, and also performs research in each of DOE's strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment. For more information, visit www.inl.gov. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Deployable Energy