Deployable Energy Welcomes Strategic Investment and Commercialization Collaboration with Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Strategic partnership set to advance commercialization of deployable small modular reactor technology for critical energy infrastructure

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deployable Energy today announced that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SEI) ("Solaris") has made an equity investment in the company and intends to collaborate with Deployable Energy on the commercialization of its deployable microreactor technology.

The investment was announced by Solaris as part of its second quarter 2026 business update. In its announcement, Solaris stated that it has "made an equity investment in Deployable Energy, providing early exposure to next-generation nuclear technology" and that it "will work with Deployable on commercialization of their SMR technology, complementing our existing generation capabilities."

The relationship combines Deployable Energy's mission to deliver transportable, resilient nuclear power with Solaris' experience deploying, operating, and maintaining distributed energy infrastructure for mission-critical applications. As demand for reliable, always-on power continues to accelerate across defense, industrial, and digital infrastructure markets, the companies see opportunities to explore how advanced nuclear energy technologies can complement existing power solutions.

"We're excited to welcome Solaris as both an investor and strategic collaborator," said Bobby Gallagher, CEO and Co-Founder of Deployable Energy. "Solaris has established itself as a leader in delivering reliable power infrastructure for demanding applications. Their investment and commercial perspective validate the growing need for next-generation energy solutions that combine resilience, scalability, and long-duration performance.

The collaboration with Solaris represents an important step for Deployable Energy in building an ecosystem of strategic partners that can help accelerate the commercial deployment."

"Deployable Energy brings real world execution to a technology the market has talked about for years but few have delivered," said Bill Zartler, Founder and Co-CEO of Solaris Energy Infrastructure. "The speed they've shown getting to first criticality, their differentiated design and approach to avoiding supply chain constraints, gives us confidence that the Deployable Energy team can turn next-generation nuclear products into reality in the relatively near term. We're excited to be part of this story."

About Deployable Energy

Factory made nuclear from the energy capital of the world.

Deployable Energy builds microreactors designed for real-world operations. Our systems are engineered for rapid deployment, simple operation, and reliable power where traditional infrastructure can't reach.

Learn more at: Deployable.Energy

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI) delivers comprehensive power infrastructure solutions including generation, distribution, installation and commissioning, aftermarket support, and operations and maintenance. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company serves multiple U.S. end markets, including data centers, energy, and other commercial and industrial sectors. Additional information is available on our website, solaris-energy.com.

SOURCE Deployable Energy