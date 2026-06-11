Dermalogica on Why Skin Barrier Health Is the Foundation of Modern Skincare

Dermalogica outlines how to recognize the signs of a compromised skin barrier and how to support its repair for healthier, more resilient skin.

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin barrier health has become one of the most critical topics in professional skincare, and Dermalogica is helping consumers and practitioners understand why. Once overlooked, the skin barrier is now recognized by professional skin therapists, dermatologists, and healthcare providers as the foundation of skin health, governing hydration, sensitivity, recovery, and overall skin performance.

Greater access to skincare advice, active ingredients, and trending routines has not always translated into healthier skin. Many consumers are unintentionally compromising the very barrier system designed to protect it, resulting in redness, irritation, dehydration, and sensitivity.

"Over the last several years, I've seen a significant increase in patients presenting with signs of skin barrier dysfunction, like persistent redness, irritation, sensitivity, and dehydration," says Kevin Lamont Bachar, MBA, BSN, RN, aesthetic nurse specialist and Dermalogica professional partner. "Many of these individuals are highly engaged, educated consumers who are genuinely investing in their skin. The challenge is that they're often layering multiple active ingredients, following social media trends, or constantly switching products in pursuit of faster results. Healthy skin isn't achieved by doing more, it's achieved by creating the right environment for skin to function optimally."

The skin barrier, also known as the moisture barrier, is the outermost layer of the skin and the body's first line of defense against environmental stressors. Its primary role is to retain moisture, protect against external aggressors, and maintain balance within the skin. When functioning properly, it supports hydration, comfort, and resilience; when compromised, it can contribute to dryness, redness, irritation, inflammation, and increased skin sensitivity.

Many of the most common signs associated with "sensitive skin" may actually be symptoms of a damaged moisture barrier. While some individuals are naturally sensitive, estheticians, dermatologists, and professional skin therapists are increasingly seeing acquired sensitivity, cases that develop from over-exfoliation, excessive use of active ingredients, environmental stressors, or lifestyle factors that weaken the skin's natural protective function.

At the outermost layer of the skin barrier sits the stratum corneum, often described as a brick wall, where skin cells serve as the "bricks" and a blend of ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids acts as the "mortar." When these essential lipids become depleted, the barrier becomes less effective, allowing moisture to escape and leaving skin more vulnerable to irritants and environmental aggressors.

Understanding how the skin barrier functions has shifted the conversation around skincare. Rather than focusing solely on correcting individual concerns, more consumers and skincare professionals are recognizing the importance of supporting the skin's overall health and resilience.

"A healthy skin barrier is the foundation on which all long-term skin goals are built," says Lamont. "Whether someone is focused on healthy aging, hyperpigmentation, collagen preservation, or overall skin quality, none of those goals can be fully optimized if the barrier is chronically compromised."

While hydration remains important, repairing a compromised skin barrier requires more than adding moisture. Effective repair focuses on replenishing the structural lipids that maintain barrier integrity — ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids. Together, these ingredients strengthen the skin's natural defenses and support its ability to retain moisture over time.

Professional skin therapists often recommend simplifying skincare routines while the barrier recovers, a protocol that typically includes:

A gentle, pH-balanced cleanser that won't strip the skin (such as Dermalogica's Ultracalming Cleanser)

A moisturizer formulated with ceramides, fatty acids, and barrier-supporting ingredients (such as Stabilizing Repair Cream)

Humectants such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin to help attract and retain moisture

Broad-spectrum SPF daily to protect against UV-induced barrier damage (such as Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF50)

Pausing exfoliating acids, retinoids, and other potentially sensitizing actives until the skin regains balance

Industry experts agree: healthy skin starts with a healthy barrier. Rather than chasing stronger actives or increasingly complex routines, consumers are shifting their attention toward strengthening the skin's natural defenses and building long-term resilience.

This approach reflects Dermalogica's founding philosophy: skin health first. Through professional education, clinical treatments, and products developed with skin health in mind, Dermalogica and its global community of professional skin therapists help people achieve stronger, healthier skin from the foundation up.

Insights referenced from the International Dermal Institute's professional education resources and global community of licensed skin therapists.

About Dermalogica

Used by skin care professionals around the world, Dermalogica delivers skin treatment expertise with every touch. In 1983, founder Jane Wurwand identified a gap in professional skin care training and created the International Dermal Institute to provide advanced, post-graduate education. Wurwand launched Dermalogica in 1986, bucking the era's industry trends in favor of clean formulas, a minimalist look, and commitment to skin health, not beauty.

Dermalogica today trains 100,000 skin therapists per year in advanced technologies and services. Products are formulated for the treatment room, used daily in the hands of licensed skin therapists and by millions of people for professional results at home. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Dermalogica is made in the USA, with products sold in more than 80 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.dermalogica.com.

SOURCE Dermalogica