This biohacking booster serum visibly reduces the appearance of DNA-related damage for skin that looks lifted, deeply replenished, and more even toned.*

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The concept of biohacking often brings to mind performance tracking and high-tech optimization – but at its core, it's a mindset grounded in understanding how the body functions and supporting it to work more efficiently. From adding collagen to morning coffee to tracking sleep habits for better recovery, many of us are already engaging in forms of biohacking without even realizing it. Now, that same mindset is reshaping how we view skin care: with the right inputs and targeted support, we can help optimize our skin's natural systems for repair, strength, and performance.

biohack skin’s longevity with futurecode booster clinically proven to lift and firm after one week** **Results at 7 days. Clinical expert evaluation results on multiple skin attributes. Based on an 8-week clinical study with 33 participants, 2 applications/day.

Dermalogica's new FutureCode Booster brings biohacking principles to topical skin care – not to change how skin looks overnight, but to help optimize its longevity over time. Every cell in our skin faces tens of thousands of daily stressors that can contribute to visible DNA-related damage. This can result in dullness, fine lines, and uneven tone – the visible signs of stress at a cellular level. FutureCode Booster biohacks skin's longevity to visibly reduce this damage, supporting the skin's natural repair processes for firmer-looking, more even-toned skin. At the same time, it strengthens the barrier that shields against daily environmental stressors, helping skin stay balanced, resilient, and naturally luminous.

Designed for ultimate flexibility, FutureCode Booster can be used in multiple ways. Use it on its own as a powerful longevity serum day and night – or mix it into a favorite serum or moisturizer up to four times a day to boost your routine.

"With the New FutureCode Booster, we are introducing our most advanced longevity technology to date," said Dr. Bob Bianchini, VP of Research and Development. "This breakthrough complex was developed by applying biohacking principles to skin biology – focusing on repair signaling, oxidative stress reduction, and barrier resilience. Rather than targeting a single symptom of aging, we designed this formula to work with the skin's intrinsic longevity pathways to visibly restore firmness, smoothness, and overall skin health."

clinical claims

100% saw skin that looked lifted, deeply replenished, and more even-toned*

*Results after 8 weeks. Based on a consumer perception evaluation within a clinical study, 33 subjects, 2 applications/day for 8 weeks.

clinically proven to lift and firm after one week**

**Results at 7 days. Clinical expert evaluation results on multiple skin attributes. Based on an 8-week clinical study with 33 participants, 2 applications/day.

key ingredients

longevity renew complex

with Teprenone, Niacinamide, and Sunflower Sprout Extract supports NAD⁺ levels and natural skin repair for firmer, more even-toned skin.

omni-antioxidant blend

with Acetyl Zingerone, Rosehip Oil, and Rosemary neutralizes multiple types of free radicals, helping reverse daily DNA-related damage and defend against visible skin aging.

a blend with tara fruit extract, red algae, and soy protein

helps shield skin against external aggressors and delivers an immediate firming effect, reducing the appearance of deepening lines.

biomimetic phospholipids

strengthen skin's barrier and boost absorption of active ingredients.

saccharide isomerate and multiple molecular weights of hyaluronic acid

work together for deep hydration and long-lasting protection against moisture loss.

How to Use

Smooth one dose over clean face and neck morning and night, either alone or mixed with another skin care product to boost your routine. May be used up to four times per day.

Availability

FutureCode Booster comes in a 1.0 FL OZ / 30 mL bottle. Find it at authorized Dermalogica spas, salons and skin centers, as well as Ulta, starting on May 15, 2026.

About Dermalogica

Used by skin care professionals around the world, Dermalogica delivers skin treatment expertise with every touch. In 1983, founder Jane Wurwand identified a gap in professional skin care training and created the International Dermal Institute to provide advanced, post-graduate education. Wurwand launched Dermalogica in 1986, bucking the era's industry trends in favor of clean formulas, a minimalist look, and commitment to skin health, not beauty.

Dermalogica today trains 100,000 skin therapists per year in advanced technologies and services. Products are formulated for the treatment room, used daily in the hands of licensed skin therapists and by millions of people for professional results at home. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Dermalogica is made in the USA, with products sold in more than 80 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.dermalogica.com.

SOURCE Dermalogica