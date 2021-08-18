Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Witnesses Emergence of Agfa-Gevaert NV and Bayer AG as Key Market Contributors | Technavio

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the dermatology diagnostic devices market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. The COVID-19 impact report on the dermatology diagnostic devices market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Participants:

Agfa-Gevaert NV

The company operates in key business segments including Offset solutions, Digital Print & Chemicals, Radiology Solutions, and Healthcare IT. They offer skintell, a non-invasive imaging technology for visualizing skin morphology.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG functions in key operating segments including Pharmaceuticals, Crop science, and Consumer health. The company offers dermatology products that support complete skin health, from scalp to sole.

Bio-Therapeutic Inc.

The company focuses on microcurrent technology, Bio Therapeutic professional skin care technology offerings include comprehensive microcurrent facial toning systems, wet or dry microdermabrasion, microexfoliation. The company offers comprehensive microcurrent facial toning systems, wet or dry microdermabrasion, microexfoliation, and a handheld line that includes microsonic cleansing and ultrasonic exfoliation, with models both for the professional and consumer.

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Dermatology diagnostic devices market is segmented as below:

Type

Imaging Devices



Microscopes



Immunoassays



Molecular Diagnostics



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The dermatology diagnostic devices market is driven by the increasing prevalence of melanoma and autoimmune skin diseases, growing awareness about skin rejuvenation and other cosmetic treatments, and increasing demand for advanced dermatology diagnostic services. The imaging devices type segment was the largest revenue-generating segment of this market in 2020. In terms of geography, 35% of the growth will be contributed by North America due to an increase in the geriatric population and a high prevalence of chronic and infectious skin diseases.

