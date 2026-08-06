DERMS Architecture & Edge Control Market worth $4.07 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global DERMS Architecture & Edge Control Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.77 billion in 2026 to USD 4.07 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 220 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'DERMS Architecture & Edge Control Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

The global DERMS Architecture & Edge Control Market is experiencing strong growth as utilities accelerate investments in grid modernization to manage the rapid expansion of distributed energy resources (DERs). Rising deployment of rooftop solar, battery energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and flexible demand resources is increasing the need for software platforms and edge intelligence capable of coordinating distributed assets while maintaining grid reliability. Utilities are increasingly adopting DERMS architectures to improve network visibility, optimize hosting capacity, support two-way power flows, and enable real-time control across increasingly decentralized electricity networks.

The market is also being shaped by rapid advances in edge computing, grid digitalization, and flexible network management. Utilities are moving beyond traditional centralized control by deploying field edge controllers and hierarchical DERMS architectures that enhance operational visibility, automate distributed resource coordination, and improve system resilience. At the same time, growing investments in Active Network Management (ANM), flexible connections, and distributed grid intelligence are creating new opportunities for DERMS deployment across mature and emerging electricity markets. These developments are positioning DERMS Architecture & Edge Control as a foundational technology for integrating distributed energy resources while supporting long-term decarbonization and grid modernization initiatives.

DERMS Architecture & Edge Control Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2022–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 1.45 billion

USD 1.45 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.07 billion

USD 4.07 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 18.8%

DERMS Architecture & Edge Control Market Trends & Insights:

The North America DERMS Architecture & Edge Control Market is estimated to dominate with a share of 44.8% in 2025.

By type, the field edge controller is expected to register the highest CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.

By application, distributed energy resource coordination is projected to register the highest CAGR of 23.3% during 2026–2031.

By end user, distributed energy asset owners will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206649623

Hierarchical DERMS, by type, are likely to record the highest CAGR during 2026–2031.

Hierarchical architectures combine centralized orchestration with distributed edge intelligence, enabling utilities to coordinate large volumes of distributed energy resources while maintaining localized control for faster operational decisions. Their ability to improve grid reliability, optimize two-way power flows, support flexible interconnections, and manage increasingly complex DER portfolios is driving adoption. As utilities continue modernizing distribution networks and integrating higher levels of solar PV, battery energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and microgrids, hierarchical DERMS architectures are becoming the preferred deployment model for scalable and resilient grid operations.

Distributed energy resource coordination, by application, is likely to record the highest CAGR during 2026–2031.

The distributed energy resource coordination application is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as utilities increasingly require real-time visibility and coordinated control of diverse distributed energy resources across the distribution network. The growing integration of rooftop solar, battery energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and flexible loads is driving demand for advanced coordination capabilities that optimize DER dispatch, maintain grid stability, and improve operational efficiency. Utilities are also adopting DER coordination solutions to enable scalable virtual power plant programs, streamline interconnection management, reduce network congestion, and support higher renewable energy penetration while ensuring reliable and resilient grid operation.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=206649623

North America to be the largest region in the DERMS Architecture & Edge Control Market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest market for DERMS architecture & edge control during the forecast period, driven by continued investments in grid modernization, rapid deployment of distributed energy resources (DERs), and the increasing adoption of advanced distribution management technologies by utilities. The US accounts for the largest share of the regional market, supported by the growing integration of rooftop solar, battery energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and virtual power plants, along with favorable regulatory initiatives promoting grid flexibility and resilience. Canada is also witnessing steady adoption of DERMS solutions through investments in smart grid infrastructure and utility digitization. Collectively, these developments are accelerating the deployment of centralized, field-edge, and hierarchical DERMS architectures across the region to improve real-time grid visibility, optimize DER coordination, and maintain reliable distribution network operations.

Top Companies in DERMS Architecture & Edge Control Industry:

The DERMS Architecture & Edge Control Industry include Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Switzerland), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), AspenTech OSI (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Itron Inc. (US), Landis+Gyr AG (Switzerland), Open Access Technology International (OATI) (US), EnergyHub (US), mPrest (Israel), Uplight Inc. (US), Generac Grid Services (US), Camus Energy (US), and Survalent Technology (Canada). These companies are strengthening their market positions through AI-enabled DER orchestration, grid-edge intelligence, utility partnerships, cloud-native software platforms, product innovation, strategic acquisitions, and continuous investments in grid modernization and distributed energy management capabilities.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

DERMS Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/derms-architecture-and-edge-control-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/derms-architecture-and-edge-control.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets