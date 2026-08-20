Designer Brands Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of the world's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced the Company will issue its second quarter 2026 earnings on September 10, 2026. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am E.T. A press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 1-412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 1127904 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link: Designer Brands Inc 2Q26 Earnings Call

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location until September 24, 2026. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Replay:

North American callers: 1-855-669-9658

International callers: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 5663074

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of being shoe obsessed. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Topo Athletic, Keds, Vince Camuto, Kelly & Katie, Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, Crown Vintage and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by an approximately billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and over 660 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Co., and Rubino stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across women's, men's, and kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label products for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world and the footwear industry. By leading with our corporate values of We Belong and We Do What's Right, Designer Brands supports the global community and the health of the planet by donating more than thirteen million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls since 2018. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.