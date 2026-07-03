DESLOC V150 Plus Earns Kickstarter "Project We Love" Recognition for Its Creative Approach to Smart Lock Innovation

The world's first low-light self-charging solar smart lock continues to gain Kickstarter momentum with solar power, 3D face recognition, AI fingerprint access, and built-in Wi-Fi

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DESLOC, a global smart lock brand backed by DESMAN's 17 years of engineering experience and trusted by nearly 10 million families worldwide, today announced that its DESLOC V150 Plus Kickstarter campaign has been selected as a Kickstarter "Project We Love," a recognition given to standout campaigns that demonstrate strong creativity, innovation, and community appeal, marking an important milestone not only for DESLOC but also for the broader smart lock category.

The recognition follows strong early campaign momentum. DESLOC V150 Plus reached 100% funding within the first hour of launch and continued to attract support from early adopters looking for a lower-maintenance, more future-ready way to secure their homes. During the same launch week, DESLOC also showcased V150 Plus at the 2026 ALOA Convention & Security Expo in Las Vegas, where the product was demonstrated to professional locksmiths and security experts and drew positive responses for its solar-powered design, advanced access technologies, security features, and installation experience. V150 Plus, together with DESLOC K120, was also selected for the ALOA New Product Showcase, further highlighting DESLOC's product innovation in smart home security.

"Being selected as a Kickstarter 'Project We Love' is a meaningful recognition of what we set out to build with V150 Plus," said Mark Dong, CEO at DESLOC Smart Lock. "Smart locks have already changed how people enter their homes, but power anxiety remains one of the biggest frustrations in daily use. V150 Plus rethinks that foundation with self-charging solar technology, making smart access easier to maintain and more reliable for everyday families."

A New Energy Logic for the Front Door

For many homeowners, the biggest concern with a smart lock is not only how to unlock the door, but whether the lock has enough power when they need it most. DESLOC V150 Plus was designed to solve this everyday pain point by shifting smart locks from manual charging and battery replacement toward self-charging solar power.

Powered by an integrated perovskite solar panel, V150 Plus converts light into energy to help recharge its removable 10,000mAh battery, even in low-light and shaded entryway conditions. Combined with DESLOC's intelligent energy management system, the lock is designed to reduce battery maintenance, lower the need for frequent charging, and support a more environmentally responsible smart home experience.

Beyond solar power, V150 Plus brings together several advanced access technologies in one connected lock. Its 3D face recognition with liveness detection enables hands-free entry while helping prevent spoofing attempts. DESLOC's curved-touch AI fingerprint sensor recognizes fingerprints in as fast as 0.15 seconds and adapts over time for improved recognition, even with weak or worn fingerprints.

With built-in Wi-Fi, homeowners can manage access, check lock activity, monitor battery status, and control the lock remotely through the DESLOC App without requiring an additional hub. V150 Plus also supports voice assistant integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

From Kickstarter Innovation to Everyday Home Security

The Kickstarter "Project We Love" recognition, combined with positive responses from locksmith professionals at ALOA Expo, highlights V150 Plus as more than another smart lock with added features. It reflects DESLOC's larger vision for the next generation of home access: smarter, easier to maintain, more sustainable, and powered by light.

The DESLOC V150 Plus Kickstarter campaign is now live. Backers can support the campaign and unlock Kickstarter-only offers while supplies last.

Back DESLOC V150 Plus on Kickstarter:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/desloc/worlds-first-self-charging-solar-smart-lock?ref=dvx2mi

About DESLOC

DESLOC is a global smart lock brand focused on making trusted home security simpler, smarter, and more accessible. Backed by parent company DESMAN, one of Asia's leading smart lock manufacturers with 17 years of industry experience and nearly 10 million family users worldwide, DESLOC combines proven biometric technologies, advanced security algorithms, and rigorous product testing to deliver reliable smart access solutions for modern homes.

With more than 300 industry patents, DESLOC develops smart locks designed for everyday families, homeowners, and smart home users who want strong security, keyless convenience, and long-lasting performance in an easy-to-use package.

For more information, visit desloc.com.

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SOURCE DESLOC