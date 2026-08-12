DESLOC V150 Plus Solar Smart Lock Tops $500,000 on Kickstarter, Setting a New Smart Lock Crowdfunding Milestone

More than 750 backers support DESLOC's low-light self-charging solar smart lock, making it the highest-funded smart lock project on Kickstarter since 2023 based on publicly available campaign data

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DESLOC, a global smart lock brand, announced that its V150 Plus self-charging solar smart lock has completed its Kickstarter campaign, raising more than $500,000 from 755 backers.

The campaign reached its initial funding goal within one hour and surpassed $100,000 within 12 hours. By the end of the campaign, the V150 Plus had raised more than 50 times its original funding goal.

The milestone also reflects a growing shift in homeowner priorities. As smart locks add more features, battery life and charging frequency are becoming increasingly important considerations. More homeowners are looking for worry-free smart lock experiences with less charging hassle and less day-to-day maintenance, the exact pain point the V150 Plus was designed to address.

More Than $500,000 Raised for a More Worry-Free Smart Lock Experience

Smart locks today offer more features than ever, from facial and fingerprint recognition to remote access and app control. But these added capabilities also increase power consumption.

For homeowners, battery life is more than a technical specification. A smart lock is something they rely on every day, and frequent charging or battery replacement can quickly become an inconvenience.

DESLOC developed the V150 Plus around that everyday concern.

The lock combines a perovskite low-light energy-harvesting panel, a 10,000mAh battery and an intelligent power management system. Together, these technologies allow the lock to collect energy from ambient light and use it to help support everyday operation.

The V150 Plus also features 3D facial recognition, curved fingerprint recognition, built-in Wi-Fi, door-status detection and app-based remote management. The goal is to provide convenient keyless access while reducing the amount of attention users need to give to battery maintenance.

Built for Long Endurance, Verified by TÜV Rheinland

The V150 Plus has also received TÜV Rheinland Long-Endurance Certification, providing independent third-party validation of its energy management and long-endurance capabilities.

The certification was conducted in accordance with TÜV Rheinland's 2 PfG 3330 specification.

Rather than simply testing whether the solar panel can generate electricity, the certification looks at a more practical question: Can the energy collected from ambient light meaningfully support the lock's everyday operation?

TÜV Rheinland evaluated the V150 Plus across a range of functions, including standby power consumption, facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, remote control and daily unlocking.

Under the specified test conditions, including challenging low-light environments, the V150 Plus was able to continuously harvest ambient light and replenish its battery, helping maintain a balance between energy generation and everyday power consumption.

For consumers, the benefit is straightforward: the solar panel is not simply an added feature. It is designed to contribute meaningful power to the lock's daily operation, helping reduce manual charging and ease the battery anxiety often associated with feature-rich smart locks.

TÜV Rheinland also evaluated environmental factors relevant to real-world front-door use, including dust and water protection, temperature and humidity changes, temperature cycling, and indoor-outdoor temperature differences.

Market Demand Meets Independent Technical Validation

The Kickstarter campaign reflects strong consumer demand for the V150 Plus, while TÜV Rheinland's certification provides independent technical validation of its long-endurance performance.

The V150 Plus campaign suggests that meaningful smart lock innovation does not always mean adding more features. It can also mean making the technology people already use more reliable, longer-lasting and easier to live with.

More than $500,000 in crowdfunding represents strong consumer support for that direction. TÜV Rheinland's certification adds an independent technical assessment of the V150 Plus' long-endurance capabilities.

Together, the two milestones reinforce DESLOC's focus on solving practical user needs and creating smart home products that require less day-to-day maintenance.

The DESLOC V150 Plus is moving toward its next stage of availability, and pre-orders for the DESLOC V150 Plus are now live.

For product updates, availability and pre-order details, visit desloc.com.

About DESLOC

DESLOC is a global smart lock brand focused on making trusted home security simpler, smarter, and more accessible. Backed by parent company DESMAN, one of Asia's leading smart lock manufacturers with 17 years of industry experience and nearly 10 million family users worldwide, DESLOC combines proven biometric technologies, advanced security algorithms, and rigorous product testing to deliver reliable smart access solutions for modern homes.

With more than 400 industry patents, DESLOC develops smart locks designed for everyday families, homeowners, and smart home users who want strong security, keyless convenience, and long-lasting performance in an easy-to-use package.

SOURCE DESLOC