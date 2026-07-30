Destinations International's 2026 Annual Convention Unites Global Destination Leaders in Portland, Oregon, USA

Nearly 2,000 professionals from 27 countries and territories gained new insights, practical resources and global connections to strengthen their organizations and communities

POTOMAC FALLS, Va., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Destinations International (DI), the world's leading and most trusted association representing destination organizations and convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), today celebrated the successful conclusion of its 2026 Annual Convention, held July 21–23 in Portland, Oregon.

Nearly 2,000 DI members, partners and other travel and tourism professionals from 27 countries and territories gathered at the Oregon Convention Center for three days of education, professional development, networking and discussions about the issues shaping the future of destination organizations and the communities they serve.

Hosted in partnership with Travel Portland, the convention centered on the theme "Solutions for Today. Strategies for Tomorrow." Programming explored artificial intelligence, innovation, destination stewardship, community engagement, organizational culture, workforce development and other priorities facing destination leaders around the world.

"The energy, optimism and sense of shared purpose in Portland reflected the very best of our global community," said Don Welsh, president & CEO of Destinations International. "Our members are navigating extraordinary change while continuing to expand their roles as trusted community leaders, advocates and catalysts for economic and social impact. This exceptional Annual Convention gave us the opportunity to learn from one another, strengthen relationships and leave better prepared to lead our organizations and communities into the future."

Welsh thanked Megan Conway, president & CEO of Travel Portland, and the Travel Portland team for welcoming attendees and helping showcase Portland's hospitality, culinary community, culture and neighborhoods.

Keynote speaker Jeremy Gutsche, New York Times bestselling author and founder of TrendHunter.com, challenged attendees to view disruption and artificial intelligence as catalysts for innovation and growth. Kathy Varol, former head of global purpose at adidas, explored the connection between purpose, organizational impact, brand strategy and effective leadership.

New Learner Journeys allowed attendees to personalize their convention experience across five areas: Solutions, Strategies, Skills, Scope and Leadership & Culture.

The convention also marked several important milestones for DI and the destination organization industry:

DI welcomed the Maine Tourism Association as its 800th member organization , reflecting the association's continued growth and expanding global reach.

, reflecting the association's continued growth and expanding global reach. DI launched new publications and resources including: A series of DestinationNEXT Futures Study Action Briefs designed to help destination organizations translate findings from the 2025 study into meaningful, measurable action. The briefs address community engagement and visitor experience; membership and partnerships; marketing and communications; sales and business events; business operations; executive leadership; and data and business intelligence. A new Destination Workforce Insights brief , a report capturing perspectives from destination leaders, people and culture professionals, educators, students and emerging professionals to identify the workforce priorities shaping the future of the destination sector. The Building Tourism Talent Pipelines Guide , a curated collection of innovative workforce development developed by the 30 Under 30 Alumni Council that offers practical, adaptable ideas that can be implemented and used to inspire work with schools, employers, workforce agencies and community partners about building stronger tourism career pathways.

The Annual Recognition Ceremony honored four Hall of Fame inductees: Jack Berry, formerly of Visit Richmond VA; Virginia Haley, CDME, formerly of Visit Sarasota County; Tracy Kimberlin, CDME, formerly of Visit Springfield; and Ernest Wooden Jr., formerly of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board.

honored four Hall of Fame inductees: Jack Berry, formerly of Visit Richmond VA; Virginia Haley, CDME, formerly of Visit Sarasota County; Tracy Kimberlin, CDME, formerly of Visit Springfield; and Ernest Wooden Jr., formerly of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. Destination Organization Leadership Awards were presented to Susan Freeman, Meet Prince Edward Island; Maura Gast, FCDME, Visit Irving Texas; Dave Herrell, CTA, Visit Quad Cities; and Melvin Tennant, CAE, Meet Minneapolis. Freeman became the first Canadian destination leader to receive the award.

Amir Eylon, president & CEO of Longwoods International, received the Destinations International Foundation Spirit of Hospitality Award. The Greater Medellín Convention & Visitors Bureau received the Destination Organization Award for Global Impact for its work using meetings and tourism to create lasting community, social and economic benefits in Colombia.

DI celebrated 70 new CDME recipients who earned the tourism industry's highest individual educational achievement and the 33 destinations receiving Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) accreditation in recognition of their commitment to industry excellence.

DI recognized participants in its Talent Accelerator Programs, including the 2026 classes of 30 Under 30 and Rising Industry Professionals, as well as the 2026 Pathways to Success Scholarship recipients .

DI announced the establishment of a new social impact award inspired by the life and work of former IGLTA President and CEO John Tanzella, who recently passed away after an extended illness. The award will recognize destination organizations and industry leaders who create meaningful social impact by building welcoming destinations through community engagement, cultural inclusion, stakeholder collaboration and destination stewardship.

Prior to the start of the convention, more than two dozen attendees participated in volunteer experiences with Blanchet House and Bethanie's Room, gaining a deeper understanding of homelessness in Portland and supporting organizations that provide dignity, safety and hope to those who need it most. By connecting directly with advocacy organizations, attendees returned home inspired to build similar partnerships in their own destinations and strengthen the role tourism can play in community well-being.

During the association's Annual Business Meeting, Kyle Edmiston, CDME, president & CEO of Visit Lake Charles, assumed the role of chair of Destinations International. Chair Steven Paganelli, CDME, VP, Global Media & Partnerships, Tripadvisor.

DI also recognized outgoing association chair Leslie Bruce, CDME, president & CEO of Banff & Lake Louise Tourism, and outgoing foundation chair Martha J. Sheridan, president & CEO of Meet Boston, for their leadership and service.

"Our volunteer leaders are central to the strength and success of Destinations International," Welsh said. "Over the last decade, more than 300 association board directors, more than 225 foundation trustees and thousands of committee and task force volunteers have shared their time, expertise and leadership in service to our industry. We are deeply grateful to Leslie and Martha and look forward to building on their work under the leadership of Kyle and Steven."

The DI Foundation Silent Auction raised more than $118,000 to support industry research, education, workforce development and professional advancement. The foundation thanked the members, partners, donors and bidders whose contributions made the auction possible.

Annual Convention attendees also experienced Portland through an opening reception at Powell's Books and a closing celebration at Providence Park featuring the DI House Band.

"The outstanding work of our members, volunteers, partners and dedicated staff made this convention an unforgettable experience," Welsh said. "After one of our most exceptional Annual Conventions ever, we leave Portland with renewed momentum and an even stronger commitment to helping destination organizations serve as indispensable leaders within their communities."

During the event, it was announced that the 2027 Annual Convention will take place July 12-14, 2027, in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. "We're honored to be welcoming thousands of industry experts, leaders and advocates to Kansas City for Destinations International's 2027 Annual Conference," said Kathy Nelson, president & CEO of Visit KC. "We can't wait to share the things that define our community: passion, hospitality and heart."

Upcoming Destinations International programs include the Global Leaders Forum, September 22–24 in Geneva, Switzerland; fall Certified Destination Management Executive courses, October 17–20 in Ottawa, Canada; Advocacy & Action: The Destination Impact Event, October 20–22 in Ottawa; and the Business Operations Summit, October 26–28 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Photos from Annual Convention are available here.

About Destinations International

Destinations International is the world's largest and most trusted resource for destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. With more than 11,000 members and partners from over 800 destinations, the association represents a powerful forward-thinking and collaborative community around the world. For more information, visit www.destinationsinternational.org.

About Destinations International Foundation

The Destinations International Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering destinations globally to excel through innovation and resource incubation. The foundation innovates and incubates new tools and resources to support Destinations International members. It launches and manages future-facing programs and initiatives, develops next-generation professional development, and fosters short- and long-term cooperative relationships around the globe on behalf of the association.

SOURCE Destinations International