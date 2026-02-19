2nd Annual "Destination Professionals Day" Being Celebrated Today - February 19, 2026

Observance Being Recognized Internationally with Events and Initiatives

POTOMAC FALLS, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Destinations International (DI), the world's leading association representing destination organizations and convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs), joins the industry in marking the second annual Destination Professionals Day, honoring the leaders and organizations that drive tourism, economic growth and community vitality worldwide.

Destination organizations around the world will be recognizing the day with local events and initiatives. This year's observance is further distinguished by official recognition of February 19 as Destination Professionals Day in official greetings from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Travel and Tourism Robert O'Leary, as well as proclamations signed by Illinois Governor JB Prizker, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and other elected leaders that underscore the broad economic and community importance of the destination sector across borders.

In his greeting, Prime Minister Carney notes that "Destination Professionals Day offers a wonderful opportunity to highlight the important role professionals in the tourism industry play in our communities and to recognize the tireless efforts of those who work in this vital sector." He thanked Destinations International for organizing the recognition and "for promoting excellence in the industry." Deputy Assistant Secretary O'Leary notes the day "provides an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the dedicated workforce that drives the travel and tourism industry forward" and the vital role played by these professionals in "strengthening our communities, supporting local economies and shaping meaningful experiences for visitors nationally and from around the world."

Governor Pritzker formally proclaimed February 19, 2026, as Destination Professionals Day in the State of Illinois "to gain recognition for the important contributions of the sector and those who work in it." Governor Gordon encouraged his state's residents to "recognize and appreciate the contributions of destination professionals, destination organizations, and tourism partners who help strengthen Wyoming's communities and economy."

First launched internationally in 2025, Destination Professionals Day was created to mark the founding of the world's first destination organization on February 19, 1896, in Detroit, Michigan. What began as a bold effort to attract conventions has grown into a global industry that strengthens local economies and enhances quality of life in communities around the world.

"Destination professionals are catalysts for economic opportunity and community alignment," said Don Welsh, president & CEO of Destinations International. "The recognition from national and state leaders reinforces what we know to be true — destination organizations are essential infrastructure for economic development, talent attraction, global competitiveness and community vitality. This day celebrates the professionals who bring that mission to life every day."

A Global Industry with Local Impact

From a single organization formed in 1896, the sector has expanded to more than 10,000 destination organizations worldwide, representing destination marketing organizations (DMOs), convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs), tourism boards, sports commissions and film offices. Collectively, these organizations support an industry that accounts for hundreds of millions of jobs globally and contribute significantly to GDP in communities of every size.

Destination Professionals Day serves three primary purposes:

Celebrate Impact: Recognize the economic and social contributions of destination professionals.

Recognize the economic and social contributions of destination professionals. Elevate Awareness: Highlight the evolving role of destination organizations as community leaders, conveners and stewards.

Highlight the evolving role of destination organizations as community leaders, conveners and stewards. Inspire Future Talent: Showcase diverse and rewarding career pathways to attract the next generation of professionals.

