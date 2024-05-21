DEWAR'S® BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY CONTINUES LEGACY WITH U.S. OPEN: UNVEILING THE FOURTH EDITION OF "THE CHAMPION'S EDITION" 19 YEAR OLD WHISKY

Celebrating the 124th U.S. Open in Pinehurst, the newest iteration of DEWAR'S 19 Year Old - The Champion's Edition is finished in First-Fill Rye Whisky Casks

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch Whisky introduces the fourth iteration of DEWAR'S 19 Year Old - The Champion's Edition. Crafted to honor the enduring collaboration between DEWAR'S and the U.S. Open Championship, this limited-edition whisky celebrates the 124th U.S. Open Championship at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.

Courtesy of Dewar's

Described as the cradle of American golf, the Pinehurst Resort & Country Club was originally designed by Scotland-born Donald Ross as a stateside golf club along the sands of the Carolinas that harkened back to his homeland. With a similar mission to bridge rich heritage and modern innovation, DEWAR'S Blended Scotch Whisky honors the best of Scotland, Scotch, and golf with the release of DEWAR'S 19 Year Old – The Champion's Edition.

Crafted under the expertise of five-time Master Blender of the Year, Stephanie Macleod , at 43% ABV for a nuanced flavor profile, the 2024 expression showcases the brand's signature double aging process and is finished in first-fill rye whisky casks, producing a Blended Scotch Whisky that is as rich and refined as the sport of golf itself. Commencing with ripe notes of pear and heather honey, it evolves into a spicy tapestry, imparting hints of cinnamon and cocoa powder that gently warms the palate, leading to a refreshing finish.

Continuing its tradition, DEWAR'S 19 Year Old - The Champion's Edition returns for its fourth year, having previously finished in Napa Valley red wine casks in 2023, American oak & rye casks in 2022, and first-fill ex-bourbon casks in 2021.

Additionally, at the 124th U.S. Open, DEWAR'S proudly reintroduces the official cocktail of the championship, the Lemon Wedge. The refreshing, citrus-forward cocktail features the acclaimed DEWAR'S 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky, and is infused with lemonade and club soda, delivering the perfect accompaniment for enjoying every moment of the competition.

Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for DEWAR'S commented: "Crafting DEWAR'S 19 Year Old – The Champion's Edition for the 124th U.S. Open has been a remarkable journey, echoing the precision and finesse of the sport itself. The marriage of our distinguished 19 Year Old whisky, a unique age statement within the category, with the distinctive character of first-fill rye whisky casks has resulted in a symphony of flavors that pays homage to both the rich heritage of Scotch whisky and the enduring allure of golf. With each sip, the liquid reveals notes of cinnamon and cocoa, leading to a smooth finish that lingers on the palate."

Brian Cox, Vice President of DEWAR's North America commented: "Throughout the centuries, golf has woven a tapestry of camaraderie, competition, and celebration—a tradition cherished by enthusiasts worldwide. With the release of Dewar's 19 Year Old – The Champion's Edition for the 124th U.S. Open, we honor this timeless connection between the sport and the shared moments that follow. Just as golfers gather at the 19th hole to recount their tales of the course, this special-edition whisky becomes an integral part of this ritual—a companion to the stories shared, the bonds strengthened, and the memories made."

Making the perfect Father's Day gift this season, the fourth iteration of the DEWAR'S 19 Year Old – The Champion's Edition commemorative bottle will be available in limited quantities, exclusively at select fine wines and spirits retailers, as well as online via our website.

For more information on DEWAR'S whisky products, please visit www.dewars.com or on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

DEWAR'S 19 YEAR OLD "THE CHAMPION'S" EDITION

Limited edition bottles on shelves nationwide HERE

MSRP $79.99 (750ML)

ABV: 43%

DEWAR'S LEMON WEDGE COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

1½ oz. DEWAR's 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky

2 oz. Lemonade

3 oz. Club Soda

Method: Combine Dewar's 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky and lemonade over ice, top with soda water and stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge.



See HERE for all Hi-Res Imagery

About DEWAR'S

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S® has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 15-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 18-Year-Old, DEWAR'S Double Double Series, DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth and the exclusive DEWAR'S 25. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying aging process, which involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 9,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or X, formerly known as Twitter.

About the USGA

The USGA is a mission-based golf organization whose purpose is to unify the golf community through handicapping and grassroots programs; to showcase the game's best talent through the U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally and 13 other national championships and our museum; to provide unbiased global governance with The R&A through the playing, equipment and Amateur Status rules; and to advance issues important to golf's future, with a focus on driving sustainability, accessibility and inclusion. As a nonprofit association, our work and our team are driven to act for the good of the game. For more, visit usga.org

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

©2024.DEWAR'S AND ITS TRADE DRESS, ARE TRADEMARKS.

IMPORTED BY JOHN DEWAR & SONS COMPANY, CORAL GABLES, FL. BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY – 43% ALC. BY VOL.

Media Contact:

Shaun McKinley

Nike Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE DEWAR'S