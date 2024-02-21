DEWAR'S® BLENDED SCOTCH LAUNCHES MIZUNARA OAK FINISHED 21 YEAR OLD WHISKY

DEWAR's Double Double 21 Year Old Mizunara Oak Cask Finish brings together the distilling traditions of Japan and Scotland, creating a rare blend that captures the essence of two cultures. Unlike American oak, Mizunara Oak requires more than 200 years to reach maturity and does not grow straight, posing a unique challenge in the process of forming it into casks. However, the extra effort is well worth it, as the liquid results in an intriguing balance of succulence, purity, and smoothness. The captivating amber colored whisky has been bottled at a strength of 46%.

Featuring a balanced mix of tasting notes, the Mizunara Oak imparts subtle hints of sandalwood and coconut, contributing to a smooth mouthfeel. The finish leaves behind a sweet, clean taste with a touch of creamy vanilla.

Every marque in the DEWAR's Double Double series is crafted with a unique four-stage aging process spearheaded by five-time Master Blender of the Year, Stephanie Macleod. This process has earned DEWAR's original iteration of Double Double 21 Year Old 1st place at the International Whisky Competition for Best Blended Scotch 20-24 yrs in 2023.

Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for DEWAR'S commented: "The journey of creating this expression has been an exploration of flavors and craftsmanship. Together, my team and I introduced a distinctive twist to our award-winning DEWAR's Double Double 21 Year Old by finishing it in Japanese Mizunara Oak casks, creating a new and exciting whisky. This latest iteration in the Double Double Series is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to our connoisseurs."

Brian Cox, Vice President of DEWAR's North America commented: "The unveiling of DEWAR's Double Double 21 Year Old Mizunara is a toast to change and growth. This release reflects our steadfast dedication to crafting exceptional whisky experiences that not only bring people together, but also harmonize tradition and innovation. When enjoying this whisky, let it be a catalyst for shared moments of joy and celebration with friends and family in a timeless toast to the blend of Japanese craftsmanship and Scottish tradition."

Available for $149.99, DEWAR's Double Double 21 Year Old Mizunara is available in 750ml bottles at spirits retailers nationwide and on Dewar's.com.

For more information on DEWAR'S whisky products, please visit www.dewars.com or on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About DEWAR'S

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S® has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 15-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 18-Year-Old, DEWAR'S Double Double Series, DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth and the exclusive DEWAR'S 25. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying aging process, which involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 9,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or X, formerly known as Twitter.

