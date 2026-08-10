DFA TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT KEMPS

Minnesota Workers Fighting for Better Wages, Strong Benefits, and Strike Protections

FARMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 110 members with Teamsters Local 471 at Kemps in Farmington, Minn., a subsidiary of the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike as they seek better wages, stronger benefits, improved vacation time, and strike protections.

"Every day, our members put their hands, time, and pride into the dairy products people across this region eat," said Lyndon Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 471. "They are fighting for wages that let them take care of their families, benefits that give them security, and strike protections that ensure they can stand up for themselves when needed. This vote shows how deeply they believe in one another and how focused they are in securing what they deserve."

Teamsters at the Farmington facility produce cultured dairy products that are fixtures in households across Minnesota and the Upper Midwest, including Top the Tater sour cream and Kemps cottage cheese. Their work supports a major dairy operation that produces and distributes fresh dairy products for families, schools, and retailers throughout the Midwest.

"This is my second time on the bargaining committee negotiating a new contract, and we're not asking for anything unreasonable," said Ryan Just, a worker at Kemps and steward with Local 471. "We're looking for wages that keep up with inflation, better health care, and more time to spend with our families. We want to reach a fair agreement as soon as possible, and we're hopeful Kemps wants that too."

Teamsters Local 471 represents workers throughout Minnesota across industries, including dairy processing, warehousing, and distribution. For more information, go to local471.com.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 471