MINNESOTA TEAMSTERS WIN STRIKE AT AMPI DAIRY

Workers Secure 14% Raise, Retro Pay, Health Care, and Job Protections

PAYNESVILLE, Minn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 471 at AMPI Dairy in Paynesville, Minn., have overwhelmingly ratified a strong first contract after being forced to strike over fair wages, benefits, and job protections.

"AMPI workers stood strong to win this strike and ratify their first contract. They secured significant wage increases and language that protects standards if the company is sold or changes ownership, as well as the ability to move into a Teamsters health insurance plan which will significantly reduce costs to members," said Lyndon Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 471. "The employer had pushed these workers around for far too long, and they had enough. They will now have a voice in the workplace backed by the strongest union in the world."

The three-year agreement includes a 14 percent wage increase over the life of the contract, retroactive pay going back to March 2025 when the bargaining unit was certified, coverage under Teamsters health care, and strong successorship language ensuring that workers' jobs and union rights are protected if the facility is sold or ownership changes.

"After years without protections or a voice on the job, this contract changes everything," said Heidi Barg, an 18‑year lab technician at AMPI Dairy. "With fair pay, health care, and strong job protections, we finally have the security to plan for our future. We stood together, didn't back down, and won big."

Teamsters Local 471 represents workers across Minnesota across industries, including dairy processing, warehousing, and distribution. For more information, go to local471.com.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 471