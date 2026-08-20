Front and rear DFC POLICE Brake Pads complete OE-benchmarked evaluation for Ford Explorer and Chevrolet Tahoe police applications

CARSON, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Friction Company (DFC) announced that its front and rear brake pads for the 2020-2026 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor and 2021-2026 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) and Special Service Vehicle (SSV) have completed Link Engineering's Police Laboratory Brake Evaluation Program and are included in AMECA's Police Declaration of Conformity product listing.

Big news from DFC! Our brake products have earned AMECA certification for Ford Explorer and Chevy Tahoe applications, reinforcing our commitment to quality, safety, and dependable braking performance. Speed Speed DFC Completes AMECA Certified Brake Pad Coverage for Ford Explorer Police Interceptor and Chevrolet Tahoe PPV and SSV

The achievement provides documented DFC brake pad coverage for police vehicles operating under substantial vehicle weight, added equipment loads, repeated high-energy stops, elevated brake temperatures, and continuous stop-and-go demands.

"Police vehicles are not ordinary vehicles," said Dan Nguyen, CEO of Dynamic Friction Company. "They require components that go beyond everyday automotive standards. This milestone reflects DFC's long-term commitment to supporting officers with products engineered for safety, reliability, and true pursuit-level performance."

Application-Specific Front and Rear Coverage

The listed DFC brake pads include:

2020-2026 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor

Front: DFC 1911-2229-00

Front with hardware: DFC 1911-2229-01

Rear: DFC 1911-2231-00

Rear with hardware: DFC 1911-2231-01

2021-2026 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV and SSV

Front: DFC 1911-2407-00

Front with hardware: DFC 1911-2407-01

Rear: DFC 1911-2174-00

Rear with hardware: DFC 1911-2174-01

These applications were developed to address high-temperature operation, repeated aggressive stops, heavy loads, and the maintenance demands associated with continuous police service.

What the Police Brake Evaluation Includes

The Police Declaration of Conformity program uses Original Equipment police brake performance as its benchmark. Testing is conducted through Link Engineering's program, with AMECA serving as the independent registrar.

The laboratory evaluation covers:

Emergency-driving cycles using the EVOC protocol to assess deceleration capability, structural integrity, temperature behavior, durability, and wear.

using the EVOC protocol to assess deceleration capability, structural integrity, temperature behavior, durability, and wear. Vehicle stopping performance through SAE J2784 testing that evaluates loading, thermal history, kinetic energy, emergency braking, and failed-system conditions.

through SAE J2784 testing that evaluates loading, thermal history, kinetic energy, emergency braking, and failed-system conditions. Noise behavior through SAE J2521 during cold operation, parking maneuvers, city and highway driving, and repeated severe heating.

through SAE J2521 during cold operation, parking maneuvers, city and highway driving, and repeated severe heating. Wear and durability through Link Engineering's USCT procedure, comparing friction-material wear with the OE police brake package.

through Link Engineering's USCT procedure, comparing friction-material wear with the OE police brake package. Friction consistency through ISO 26867 across changing speeds, pressures, temperatures, braking histories, and severe fade schedules.

through ISO 26867 across changing speeds, pressures, temperatures, braking histories, and severe fade schedules. Friction-material bonding through SAE J840, measuring the force required to separate the friction material from its backing plate.

The program also uses annual audit testing to monitor product consistency and identify potential changes in friction or bonding performance.

Supporting Procurement and Maintenance Decisions

AMECA's public product listing allows purchasing personnel and technical teams to confirm participating suppliers, qualifying applications, report numbers, listed products, and expiration dates. The declarations apply specifically to the listed DFC brake pad part numbers and provide documented evaluation against OE performance for consistency, durability, wear, structural integrity, and severe-duty operation.

DFC's broader Police Duty Program includes high-carbon brake rotors, severe-duty calipers, vehicle-specific friction formulations, and matched components designed to work together.

For product availability, bid documentation, or technical support, contact DFC at [email protected] or 866-332-3330.

About Dynamic Friction Company

Dynamic Friction Company is a leading manufacturer of brake pads, rotors, calipers, and complete braking systems. Known for engineering excellence and a commitment to safety, DFC provides high-performance braking solutions trusted by automotive professionals nationwide, including law enforcement and fleet operators.

For more information, visit www.dynamicfriction.com.

Press Contact

Sales Team

Dynamic Friction Company

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 866-332-3330

Website: www.dynamicfriction.com

SOURCE Dynamic Friction Company