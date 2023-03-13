DFI Reveals New PCSF51 1.8" SBC with High Performance AMD Ryzen™ R2000 Processor for Industrial Applications

TAIPEI, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the global leader in embedded solutions, today announced their latest PCSF51 next-generation 1.8" Single Board Computer at Embedded World 2023. The 1.8" SBC powered by the revolutionary AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R2000 Processor, the PCSF51 features advanced graphics processing and computing capabilities in a miniature form factor. Equipped with flexible expandability and I/O versatility, this energy-efficient SBC is tailored for use in industrial applications, robotics, edge computing, AI vision systems, and more.

"By leveraging the latest AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R2000 Processor, we have achieved many advantages for the tiny yet powerful PCSF51," said DFI President Alexander Su. "We have a positive outlook for future Industrial Pi innovations."

Compared to its previous generation GHF51 with the AMD Ryzen™ R1000 Processor, the latest R2000 processor built into the PCSF51 delivers upgraded performance with double the max CPU core count, scalability up to four CPU cores and eight threads, and a 50% increase in CPU power. Graphics performance is boosted by 15% with up to eight graphic compute units. The design of the PCSF51 has also been enhanced from the previous GHF51, with an easier-to-use on board power/reset and HDMI, in addition to a thinner thermal module. With rich multimedia capabilities, it can support ultra-high-resolution displays in 4K resolution.

The PCSF51 offers exceptional scalability with various robust expansion ports to accommodate a wide range of I/O interfaces including HDMI, USB 3.1, and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. Its CPU provides a choice of 4GB or 8GB of single channel DDR4 memory down and eMMC storage capacities of up to 128GB. Exceptional graphics processing and computing horsepower combined with low power consumption and low thermal design power make the compact PCSF51 ideal for mission-critical applications or space-limited applications including machine learning, in-vehicle infotainment, and industrial automation. DFI's next generation Industrial Pi is the improved successor of Pi SBC that meets the needs of Industrial IoT with greater performance and durability and opens up new application possibilities.

About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is among the top 3 IPC providers of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in various markets, including Industrial Automation, Medical, Gaming, Transportation, Energy, Mission-Critical, and Retail.

