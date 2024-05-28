DFI Showcases Cutting-Edge Smart Transportation Solutions with AI and ESG Commitments at Computex 2024

TAIPEI, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, is pleased to announce its participation in Computex 2024. Focusing on the theme "SMART+, AI NOW." DFI will highlight the crucial role of AI in driving technological integration and innovation. Driven by AI, DFI is committed to accelerating the integration and innovation of IT and OT. DFI will unveil its concept of future AI Smart Energy-Efficient Charging Station, equipped with a Large Language Model (LLM) and developed on an energy-saving platform to reduce AI workloads and enhance energy efficiency.

DFI participates in the BenQ Group Computex AI NOW exhibition and exhibits smart transportation solutions on the 4th floor of Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from June 4 to June 7. The booth number is L0118, and the BenQ Group companies will together create a smarter and more sustainable future.

The concept of future AI Smart Energy-Efficient Charging Station will take center stage at the booth, marking the first implementation of Intel® iGPU SR-IOV virtualization technology. This innovative concept is in alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 9, 12, and 13, optimizing functionality and energy efficiency, reducing infrastructure, efficiently utilizing resources, cutting costs, and demonstrating corporate sustainability.

"This concept leverages VM virtualization technology, creating a robust workload consolidation platform capable of running multiple operating systems simultaneously," stated Alexander Su, President of DFI. "We anticipate that this innovation will enhance user experience, elevate platform performance, and improve energy efficiency, in line with AIoT and energy conservation trends."

The charging station, equipped with DFI's ATX motherboard RPS630 based on the X86 architecture, supports virtualization technology to operate multiple systems on a single CPU. Integration of Mistral 7B LLM enables the station to execute tasks using Intel® Arc™ GPU A380E's XMX AI engine for swift AI inference. Furthermore, the 14th generation Intel® Core™ processor facilitates the integration of various workloads such as digital signage, payment transactions, and interactive information stations through virtual machines.

With the incorporation of a LLM, the station utilizes AI for semantic recognition to realize smart applications and personalized services. This advancement aims to capitalize on business opportunities, achieve advertising sales goals, and extend beyond EV charging stations to include innovative self-service machines and various other application fields.

