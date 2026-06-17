DFIN Named #1 Most Loved Workplace on the 2026 Global 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, Published in The Economist

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading global provider of financial regulatory and compliance solutions and the top SEC filing agent, has been named the #1 Most Loved Workplace on the 2026 Global 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, published today in The Economist. The list recognizes 100 organizations across more than 40 industries and six continents where employees report the highest levels of belonging, career advancement, and values alignment.

DFIN earned its recognition through the Love of Workplace Index (LOWI), a proprietary employee sentiment assessment developed by Best Practice Institute (BPI). Unlike self-reported recognition programs, the LOWI measures what employees actually experience across five core dimensions: belonging and collaboration, values alignment, career achievement, positive future, and company respect. Every company on the 2026 Global 100 earned its place through validated employee data — not a form or a self-nomination.

DFIN's achievement also reflects the principles that underpins how it supports clients every day. "Our teams have built a culture grounded in collaboration, accountability, and excellence," said Dan Leib, Chief Executive Officer of DFIN. "That foundation directly shapes how we serve our clients – delivering trusted solutions, high-quality service, and consistent results in complex, high-stakes environments."

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it echoes the voices and experiences of our employees," said Kirk Williams, Chief People and International Officer of DFIN. "We are committed to fostering a culture where our people feel valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work. Being named the #1 Most Loved Workplace is a testament to the strength of our team and the atmosphere we've built together."

"The companies recognized on the 2026 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list understand that people want to be respected, heard, and valued from the CEO to the front line," said Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of Best Practice Institute and creator of the Most Loved Workplace® certification and rankings. "When people know their contributions matter and see their efforts making a real difference, they are more committed, perform at a higher level, and help drive stronger business results."

The 2026 Global 100 Most Loved Workplaces® spans Financial Services, Information Technology, Biopharmaceuticals, Logistics, Professional Services, Renewable Energy, Home Services, and more. Published in The Economist, the list marks the first time the Global 100 has appeared in a major global business publication.

The full list and company profiles are available at:

https://mostlovedworkplace.com/top-100-global-most-loved-workplaces-2026/

About Most Loved Workplace®

Most Loved Workplace® is a global certification and recognition platform powered by Best Practice Institute. Organizations certified as Most Loved Workplaces® outperform peers in retention, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Based on the Love of Workplace Index®, the model is featured in the bestselling book In Great Company (McGraw-Hill, 2019). To learn more, visit https://certcheck.mostlovedworkplace.com/.

About Best Practice Institute (BPI)

Best Practice Institute (BPI) is a leadership development and benchmark research organization that partners with corporations worldwide to optimize culture, performance, and talent strategy. BPI is the exclusive certifier and research body behind Most Loved Workplace®.

About DFIN

DFIN is the leading global provider of compliance and regulatory software and services, fueling end-to-end investment company regulatory compliance needs, complex capital markets transactions, and essential financial reporting at every stage of the corporate lifecycle. Our mission is simple: to empower clients with the software and support they need to stay ahead of public company filings, investment company filings, private reporting, and beneficial owner reporting, while enhancing workflow efficiency. We bring deep expertise to every engagement, driving transparency and collaboration built on confidence and reliability. Learn more at DFINsolutions.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Donnelley Financial LLC