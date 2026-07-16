DFIN to Announce Second-Quarter Results and Host Investor Conference Call on July 30, 2026

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN) will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its second-quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results, provide a general business update and respond to analyst questions.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website. Please visit investor.dfinsolutions.com at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

If you are unable to participate live, a replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call on the Company's investor relations website, along with the earnings press release, and related financial tables.

DFIN's financial report for the second quarter will be released before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, 2026, via a filing with the SEC on Form 8-K and will also be posted on the Company's investor relations website.

About DFIN

DFIN is the leading global provider of compliance and regulatory software and services, fueling end-to-end investment company regulatory compliance needs, complex capital markets transactions, and essential financial reporting at every stage of the corporate lifecycle. Our mission is simple: to empower clients with the software and support they need to stay ahead of public company filings, investment company filings, private reporting, and beneficial owner reporting, while enhancing workflow efficiency. We bring deep expertise to every engagement, driving transparency and collaboration built on confidence and reliability. Learn more at DFINsolutions.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Donnelley Financial LLC