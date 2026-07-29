DFRobot Announces seeMote Cube Now Available: Bringing Motion Control, Physical Buttons, and Haptic Feedback to visionOS Applications

SHANGHAI, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DFRobot today announced the official availability of seeMote Cube, a handheld spatial input device in the seeMote series designed for Apple Vision Pro development. Featuring 6DoF spatial motion tracking, six programmable physical buttons, and haptic feedback, seeMote Cube enables visionOS developers to build more natural physical interactions, allowing users to move, select, confirm, and adjust objects in spatial environments rather than simply viewing spatial content.

DFRobot seeMote Cube Now Available

The device is designed for professional spatial applications, including spatial design review, digital twin and model inspection, and training simulation.

Physical Input for Professional Spatial Applications

As spatial computing expands into professional fields such as design, manufacturing, and education, visionOS applications are evolving beyond immersive visualization toward real-world workflows.

Developers increasingly need to support interactions such as navigating 3D scenes, moving viewpoints, selecting objects, confirming actions, and adjusting parameters. Alongside spatial visualization, these workflows require reliable physical input devices capable of handling application logic through tangible interaction.

Designed to meet this need, seeMote Cube introduces a new approach to spatial interaction. Rather than replacing hand tracking, it combines spatial motion, physical inputs, and haptic feedback to provide developers with a programmable and dependable physical control interface for professional spatial applications.

Built Around Real Tasks for Professional Spatial Applications

Although professional spatial applications span many industries, they share common interaction challenges. Users need to continuously browse, select, confirm, and adjust content instead of simply viewing it. seeMote Cube enables developers to build interaction workflows around these real-world tasks.

Making 3D Design More Interactive

Spatial design review requires users to navigate full-scale 3D models, select components, confirm modifications, and continuously refine designs.

With 6DoF spatial motion tracking, seeMote Cube translates natural hand movements into viewpoint navigation and object manipulation. Its six programmable buttons handle selection and confirmation, while haptic feedback provides immediate physical confirmation after every action, creating a smoother and more efficient review experience.

Digital Twins and Model Inspection: Maintaining Immersion During Continuous Interaction

Digital twin applications require users to stay immersed while navigating complex spatial models, selecting objects, and adjusting parameters.

seeMote Cube maps physical movement directly to spatial navigation through its 6DoF tracking, uses programmable buttons for object selection and parameter switching, and reinforces each interaction with tactile feedback, making model inspection more fluid and intuitive.

Training Simulation and Complex Spatial Applications

For training simulation (designed for non-clinical and non-safety-critical scenarios) and other complex spatial applications, seeMote Cube provides developers with additional flexibility.

In simulation environments, developers can combine motion tracking, physical buttons, and haptic feedback to create interactions centered on task execution, procedural confirmation, and immediate feedback. In more sophisticated spatial interfaces, the device serves as a stable, programmable physical controller that moves common interactions—such as navigation, selection, and confirmation—from virtual UI elements to dedicated hardware, simplifying interaction workflows.

Accelerating Interaction Prototyping and Application Development

Beyond application development, seeMote Cube is also well suited for rapid interaction prototyping.

Development teams can leverage its built-in motion tracking, programmable buttons, and haptic feedback to quickly prototype and validate interaction concepts before investing in custom hardware, shortening the development cycle from proof of concept to functional prototype.

To support customization and integration, DFRobot also provides a range of open-source development resources, including .referenceaccessory files, USDZ assets, and the source code for the seeMote Viewer application, enabling developers to modify, extend, and integrate the platform into their own projects

"Professional spatial applications require users to interact naturally with digital content—not simply view it," said the Product Manager at DFRobot. "By combining spatial motion tracking, physical buttons, and haptic feedback in a single device, seeMote Cube gives visionOS developers a more intuitive physical interaction solution, helping development teams rapidly validate interaction concepts and build applications around real operational workflows."

Availability

seeMote Cube is now available with an official retail price of US$299. For product availability by region and additional information, please visit the DFRobot website.

SOURCE DFRobot