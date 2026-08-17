DG Display Showcase Helps Wongs Jewellers' Manchester Store Reach UK Store Design of the Year Shortlist

Wongs Jewellers won two categories at the 2026 UK Jewellery Awards and was shortlisted for Store Design of the Year for its Manchester showroom, a project supported by DG Display Showcase.

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DG Display Showcase, a customized display and retail-space solution provider with more than 27 years of industry experience, is highlighting its work with UK independent jeweller Wongs Jewellers following the retailer's recognition at the 2026 UK Jewellery Awards, held in London on July 8. Wongs Jewellers won Bridal Jewellery Retailer of the Year and Jewellery Retailer of the Year (five stores or fewer), while its Manchester store was shortlisted for Store Design of the Year and its "Welded by Wongs" initiative was shortlisted for Marketing/Social Media Campaign or Collaboration of the Year (Retail).

DG Display Showcase's Manchester Project Helps Wongs Jewellers Reach UK Store Design of the Year Shortlist

The UK Jewellery Awards, presented by Retail Jeweller and now in their 34th year, are among the UK jewellery industry's longest-running and most established honours. Wongs Jewellers was shortlisted in four categories overall and ultimately won two awards on the night. Notably, the Manchester store had been open for less than a year at the time of its Store Design of the Year shortlisting, having launched in late 2025 as Wongs' first location in the city.

For DG Display Showcase, the recognition provides a project context for its work as an international retail-space partner. DG Display Showcase supported Wongs Jewellers' Manchester store through a one-stop process covering brand understanding, spatial planning, custom showcase production, material coordination, lighting coordination, transportation and after-sales maintenance and repair. The project was developed to connect the retailer's heritage with a contemporary customer environment rather than treating display fixtures as standalone furniture.

Translating Jewellery Heritage Into Retail Space

Wongs Jewellers was founded in Liverpool in 1979. The business has stayed independent ever since, built around in-house craftsmanship, bespoke design and the kind of personal service chain retailers struggle to match. Founder Mr. Wong brought his Chinese heritage into the brand from the start, and it still shows up in the story the company tells and the pieces it sells. The workshop remains the heart of the operation. Across the North West of England, Wongs has become the name people think of for engagement rings and bridal jewellery.

For the Manchester store project, DG Display Showcase's team worked with Wongs to understand the brand's concept, history and spatial requirements before developing the display and interior solution. The design process considered brand heritage, customer circulation, product presentation and lighting atmosphere as connected elements of the retail experience, allowing display cases, counters and other fixtures to contribute to the wider visual identity of the store rather than function as separate furnishings.

The project included customized jewelry display showcases, premium counter displays, island displays, wall-mounted cabinets, an experience table and complementary retail fixtures, coordinated around Wongs' individual design concept and material requirements rather than a standardized display package.

From Design Concept to International Delivery

The project also illustrates the practical demands of cross-border retail-space execution. Wongs Jewellers was introduced to DG Display Showcase through a customer referral and subsequently evaluated the company's track record across the UK and other international markets — one of more than 200 customized projects DG Display Showcase completes globally each year from its Guangzhou manufacturing base. The two teams then worked through the design concept, materials and spatial details together before reaching agreement on the final solution.

For DG Display Showcase, the project required coordination across design, production and delivery while maintaining consistency between the approved concept and the finished fixtures. The company's one-stop model is designed to keep these stages connected, extending beyond manufacturing to transportation and after-sales maintenance and repair — an approach intended to give overseas clients confidence when working with a manufacturing partner based in China.

"DG Display Showcase did more than understand our brand; they truly incorporated our brand philosophy into the space," said Peter Wong, Managing Director of Wongs Jewellers. "Their professionalism and attention to detail helped give the store a distinctive character."

The completed Manchester store became part of Wongs Jewellers' wider recognition at the 2026 UK Jewellery Awards. In its own account of the ceremony, Wongs described its four shortlists and two wins as recognition of the creativity, customer experience and dedication of its wider team.

For DG Display Showcase, the project demonstrates how customized jewelry display manufacturing can be integrated with broader retail-space planning to help international jewellery brands express heritage, organize customer experiences and maintain consistency from design through delivery.

As luxury jewellery retailers place greater emphasis on the environment surrounding the product, DG Display Showcase continues to position its display expertise within a broader retail-space service model, combining design, engineering, manufacturing and project support for customized jewellery and luxury retail environments worldwide.

About DG Display Showcase

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, DG Display Showcase develops customized display and retail-space solutions for jewellery, watches, perfume, museums and luxury retail environments. With more than 27 years of industry experience and more than 9,000 completed brand store projects worldwide, the company provides services spanning design, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, installation support and after-sales service. DG Display Showcase works with international clients on customized display systems and one-stop retail solutions developed around individual brand and project requirements.

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