Diamond Certified Resource Publishes New Article About Diamond Certified Ratings Being the Most Accurate in the United States

Verified customer research, credential checks and ongoing monitoring help consumers identify trustworthy local service companies throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

PETALUMA, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Ratings Corporation, the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, has published a new article on diamondcertified.org titled, "Diamond Certified Ratings are the Most Accurate in the United States." The piece outlines how Diamond Certified verifies each company's real customers, checks its credentials and business practices, requires it to score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise, continues monitoring it after certification, and more.

The Diamond Certified 12-step rating process is highly accurate and based on real data. Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise earn Diamond Certified.

When people look for local service companies, they need more than opinions—they need ratings they can trust. That's why Diamond Certified ratings are so impactful. Instead of relying on open online reviews that may include fake posts, cherry-picked feedback or comments from people who never actually used the company, Diamond Certified ratings are built on a rigorous research process that verifies real customers and measures real performance.

The Diamond Certified Rating Process starts with a large, random sample of each company's actual customers. Typically, Diamond Certified Resource collects hundreds of customer names from a company's files and then surveys those people by telephone. This is a critical difference because a company can't simply choose its happiest customers or encourage only positive reviewers to respond. By surveying a large, random sample, the research process captures satisfied and dissatisfied customers in true proportion to their occurrence.

Every company is rated on its customer satisfaction, customer loyalty and Helpful Expertise. To earn Diamond Certified, a company must score "Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise," which means 90 or above on a 100-point scale. This high standard helps screen out mediocre and poorly performing companies, allowing consumers to focus on businesses that have already proven they can deliver superior customer experiences.

The Diamond Certified Rating Process doesn't stop with customer surveys. Companies must also pass credential-based checks (business license, insurance, etc.) and be evaluated for customer-friendly business practices, their ability to perform to contract, and their commitment to standing behind their work. These additional requirements make the certification process much more comprehensive than a typical review platform.

Accuracy also depends on ongoing accountability. After a company earns Diamond Certified, it must continue participating in customer satisfaction research to maintain its status. Diamond Certified companies must also participate in mediation if problems arise, and consumers are backed by the powerful Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee.

The result is simple: Diamond Certified ratings provide a more reliable way to identify high-quality local companies. By combining random telephone surveys, real customer verification, high scoring standards, credential checks and ongoing monitoring, Diamond Certified Resource has created a rating system that goes far beyond ordinary online reviews. When you choose a Diamond Certified company, you're choosing a business that has passed one of the most demanding and accurate rating processes in the United States.

Here are the newly released Diamond Certified Company Report SUMMARY UPDATES.

Alameda Engineering

Anderson Window & Door Installation

Banner LLC

Best Construction

Coelho's Body Repair & Auto Sales, Inc.

Discover Plumbing & Rooter

Faxon Garage

Fine Tree Care

Griffin Plumbing

Hanson Overhead Garage Door Service

Heritage Exteriors Inc.

LJ Contractors

Martin & Harris Appliances

McHale's Environmental Insulation, Inc.

Meza's Fence

Mid-Peninsula Roofing Inc.

Mighty Men Services, LLC

Moore Mechanical Heating & Air Conditioning

Ortiz Heating and Air Conditioning

Presto Pest Control, Inc.

Reactic Restoration

Reyff Electric, Inc.

Sersiv Roofing Corporation

West Valley Arborists, Inc.

It's easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

El Dorado County

Fresno County

Los Angeles County

Marin County

Milwaukee County

Monterey County

Napa County

Orange County

Placer County

Sacramento County

San Benito County

San Francisco

San Joaquin County

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County

Santa Cruz County

Solano County

Sonoma County

Yolo County

Yuba County

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.

Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified.org. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.

SOURCE American Ratings Corporation