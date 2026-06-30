Diamond Certified Resource Welcomes Five New Top Rated Companies in June 2026

Based on a large survey of only verified customers, only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn the prestigious Diamond Certified award.

PETALUMA, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Certified Resource has announced that five companies earned the prestigious Diamond Certified award in June 2026 by scoring Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise: American Custom Contractors, First Tier Exterior, Hexagon Construction, Irbis HVAC Inc. and Masterpiece Remodeling Inc.

Every Diamond Certified Research and Ratings Report includes detailed statistical results, verbatim customer survey responses and visual charts that clearly present the findings.

The Diamond Certified Research Team's methodology ensures only a large, random sample of verified customers are surveyed, which produces the most accurate ratings of local companies available. The team conducts a 12-step rating and certification process that identifies companies delivering high quality and Helpful Expertise to their customers. The process includes collection of a large, random sample of customers; confidential telephone and email surveys of real customers; and verifications of state licenses, insurance, and business practices.

The research team produces a final Diamond Certified Research and Ratings Report. Only companies scoring 90 or above on a 100 scale are rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise and earn Diamond Certified. Qualified companies agree to follow the Diamond Certified Customer Satisfaction Principles and participate in mediation if needed, and they're backed by the Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee. Ongoing surveys and monitoring help ensure continued high customer satisfaction by Diamond Certified companies.

"Earning Diamond Certified is a significant achievement because most companies can't qualify," says Greg Louie, founder and CEO of American Ratings Corporation, creator of Diamond Certified Resource. "These five companies have demonstrated the quality, Helpful Expertise and customer commitment required to earn the prestigious Diamond Certified."

Every Diamond Certified Research and Ratings Report includes detailed statistical results (such as average satisfaction scores and response distributions), verbatim customer survey responses and visual charts that clearly present the findings. "Our Report shows each customer's rating on a 1 - 10 scale of the company's quality, whether they would hire the company again, if the company provided Helpful Expertise and verbatim answers to open-ended survey questions, which adds context to our research-grade report," says David Pak, Director of Ratings at American Ratings Corporation.

Here's more information about the five companies that earned Diamond Certified in June 2026:

American Custom Contractors

American Custom Contractors repairs, replaces, maintains, and inspects roofs for residential and commercial clients in Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Fairfax County, and the District of Columbia. In addition to working on all types of roofing systems, the family-owned company has the in-house capabilities to install siding, windows, gutters and other exterior home renovation products.

First Tier Exterior

First Tier Exterior provides a wide range of exterior renovation services for residential and commercial clients throughout the Silicon Valley. The company is qualified to work on everything from plastering and painting to window and door installations, and it also maintains a stucco showroom in Santa Clara where customers can see texture and color options up close.

Hexagon Construction

Hexagon Construction provides a wide range of remodeling services for homeowners throughout the Bay Area. The company has the in-house capabilities to remodel everything from kitchens and bathrooms to entire homes, and it also has special expertise with transforming garages into versatile spaces that meet its clients' unique needs.

Irbis HVAC Inc.

Irbis HVAC Inc. provides a wide range of electrical repair, installation, and maintenance services for homeowners in Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Alameda Counties. In addition to handling everything from electrical panel upgrades to complete home rewires, the company utilizes its C20 and C36 licenses to offer HVAC and plumbing services that help clients improve the comfort and energy efficiency of their homes.

Masterpiece Remodeling Inc.

Masterpiece Remodeling Inc. remodels kitchens, bathrooms, and home exteriors for residential clients in Marin and Sonoma Counties, the East Bay, and South San Francisco. In addition to its comprehensive remodeling services, the company has the training and equipment to build room additions, repair and replace siding, and more.

It's easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.

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About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.

Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified.org. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.

SOURCE American Ratings Corporation