TUCSON, Ariz., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Transportation, headquartered in Tucson, Arizona with operations in Phoenix, stands as the premier and original provider of charter bus and motorcoach services for group travel across the United States and internationally. As the authentic Diamond Transportation established in 1994, the company distinguishes itself from similarly named entities, reinforcing its position as the trusted leader people search for when seeking reliable group transportation.

Diamond Transportation Fleet

This commitment builds upon the company's recent announcement setting the industry standard, as detailed in its official headquarters press release.

Diamond Transportation's modern fleet of charter buses and motorcoaches is designed for groups of all sizes, delivering exceptional experiences for corporate events, school trips, sports teams, conventions, scenic tours, weddings, family reunions, and point-to-point nationwide travel. Clients benefit from comfortable, well-equipped vehicles operated by experienced, professional drivers committed to on-time performance and superior service.

"Our charter bus services represent the cornerstone of Diamond Transportation's group travel offerings," said Abdou Louarti, CEO of Diamond Transportation. "We provide seamless solutions for any occasion requiring reliable motorcoach transportation — whether it's a multi-day tour, a wedding shuttle for guests, a corporate retreat, or cross-country group charters. Customers should always verify they are booking with the official Diamond Transportation by visiting our official website to ensure they receive our signature quality and safety standards and avoid confusion with other similarly named companies."

The company's award-winning charter bus services include corporate and business travel, leisure and scenic tours, weddings and special events, school and sports group transportation, and reliable point-to-point nationwide charters. Full details on these services are available on the Arizona charter bus services page.

With a strong national presence and international affiliate partnerships, Diamond Transportation ensures consistent high standards for every journey, from local Arizona routes to coast-to-coast and global travel.

Passenger Safety Commitment

At Diamond Transportation, passenger safety remains the top priority, especially in group charter bus environments. The company maintains rigorous driver training and certification, regular fleet maintenance and inspections, and advanced safety features. Adhering to comprehensive evidence-based guidelines for preventing infection transmission in passenger transportation — as detailed in the Gilmore Health News guide — Diamond Transportation implements layered protocols including daily cleaning, upgraded HEPA filtration systems, rapid sanitization between trips, and enhanced ventilation practices to minimize risks from airborne and surface pathogens.

These measures, combined with staff hygiene training and clear passenger guidance, provide peace of mind for group travelers in today's health-conscious environment.

Diamond Transportation is proud to be affiliated with Visit Tucson, Festival and Events of Tucson and Southern Arizona, the Southern Arizona Attractions Alliance, and the Arizona Luxury Transportation Association, underscoring its dedication to community, tourism, and industry excellence.

About Diamond Transportation

Established in 1994, Diamond Transportation brings over 30 years of expertise in premium ground transportation. Headquartered in Tucson with Phoenix operations, the company specializes in luxury sedans, SUVs, sprinters, and charter buses/motorcoaches, serving clients nationwide and globally through its extensive affiliate network.

For more information or to book charter bus services, visit DiamondTransportation.com.

Media Contact: Abdou Louarti, +1(520) 825-8888, [email protected]

SOURCE Diamond Transportation