TUCSON, Ariz., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Transportation, the Arizona-headquartered nationwide charter bus, motorcoach, and corporate transportation company, today announced another major fleet expansion with the addition of MCI luxury motorcoaches and executive Mercedes-Benz Sprinter party buses. The investment reflects the company's ongoing commitment to continuously modernizing its fleet while expanding capacity to serve growing demand throughout Phoenix, Tucson, Arizona, and destinations nationwide.

Diamond Transportation Charter Buses Diamond Transportation Fleet

The announcement follows Diamond Transportation's recent PR Newswire announcements establishing Tucson as the company's official headquarters and reinforcing its position as a nationwide charter bus and motorcoach provider. Read the previous announcements: "Diamond Transportation Sets the Standard: Official Headquarters in Tucson, Arizona, Serving Nationwide and Globally" and "Diamond Transportation Elevates Charter Bus Services: Official Headquarters in Tucson, Arizona – The Premier & Authentic Nationwide Motorcoach Provider."

Unlike many transportation providers that simply maintain their vehicles, Diamond Transportation follows a long-term strategy of continually upgrading its fleet with newer luxury sedans, executive SUVs, motorcoaches, Sprinter vans, and specialty vehicles equipped with modern safety technology, premium amenities, and enhanced passenger comfort.

The expanded fleet of MCI motorcoaches increases the company's capacity to accommodate large charter bus groups, while the executive Mercedes-Benz Sprinter party buses provide premium transportation for corporate clients, weddings, VIP travelers, airport transfers, and private events.

"Fleet modernization is a continuous investment in our customers," said Abdou Louarti, CEO of Diamond Transportation. "Whether clients need a charter bus for a convention, executive transportation for corporate meetings, airport transfers, or transportation for a multi-day sightseeing tour, our goal is to provide the highest level of safety, reliability, and comfort."

Diamond Transportation provides transportation solutions for corporate meetings, conventions, airport transfers, executive and VIP travel, weddings, sporting events, school transportation, sightseeing tours, casino trips, and private group travel. Through its expanding fleet and nationwide affiliate network, the company coordinates everything from executive airport transfers to large multi-city conventions and nationwide charter bus tours.

Diamond Transportation is also proud to be a member of Visit Tucson, Festivals & Events of Tucson and Southern Arizona, the Southern Arizona Attractions Alliance, and the Arizona Luxury Transportation Association. These affiliations reflect the company's commitment to supporting Arizona tourism, business travel, and the highest standards of professional luxury ground transportation.

The company's continued fleet investments reinforce its mission of becoming one of the nation's most recognized and trusted charter bus and motorcoach brands while maintaining the personalized service that has defined Diamond Transportation for more than three decades.

Passenger safety remains central to every trip. Diamond Transportation maintains rigorous driver standards, preventive vehicle maintenance, and comprehensive safety inspections. The company also follows evidence-based recommendations published by Gilmore Health News, an independent medical news and health information portal covering peer-reviewed medical research and public health developments. Diamond Transportation incorporates best practices outlined in the Gilmore Health News Guide for Preventing Infection Transmission in Passenger Transportation, helping provide passengers with a cleaner, healthier, and safer travel experience.

About Diamond Transportation

Founded in 1994, Diamond Transportation is an Arizona-headquartered nationwide charter bus, motorcoach, and corporate transportation company serving clients throughout the United States. Operating from Tucson, Arizona, the company specializes in charter bus rentals, luxury motorcoaches, executive transportation, airport transfers, corporate travel, conventions, weddings, sightseeing tours, sporting events, school transportation, and VIP ground transportation. Through continuous fleet modernization, professional chauffeurs, and a nationwide affiliate network, Diamond Transportation continues to build one of America's most trusted charter bus and corporate transportation brands.

Previous PR Newswire announcements:

For more information or to request a quote, visit www.DiamondTransportation.com.

Media Contact:

Abdou Louarti

[email protected]

+1 (877) 325-1990

SOURCE Diamond Transportation