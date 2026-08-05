Dianne Taube Named Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland in San Francisco Bay Area

Bay Area businesswoman and philanthropist receives appointment from Deputy Prime Minister

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Poland has appointed Dianne Taube, Chairman and CEO of Taube Philanthropies, as Honorary Consul in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Radosław Sikorski, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented the honor at a ceremony in Menlo Park. Mrs. Taube follows in the footsteps of her late husband, Tad Taube, who served as an Honorary Consul for Poland from May 2007 until September 2025.

Dianne Taube, Chairman and CEO of Taube Philanthropies, receives her appointment as Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland in the San Francisco Bay Area from Radosław Sikorski, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a ceremony in Menlo Park.

"Dianne Taube has spent three decades building bridges between communities through philanthropy and cultural exchange," Deputy Prime Minister Sikorski said during his visit to the Bay Area. "Her commitment to Poland, her devotion to its Jewish community, and her ability to bring people together make her an exceptional choice to serve as Honorary Consul."

Earlier this year, Mrs. Taube was unanimously elected by the Board of Directors, Chairman and CEO of Taube Philanthropies, positioning one of California's most influential family foundations for its next chapter of transformative giving. A Bay Area native, Mrs. Taube is a graduate of the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business and is also Chief Executive Officer of Taube Investments, overseeing a diverse real estate and investment portfolio.

Mrs. Taube proudly accepted the honor from the Deputy Prime Minister.

"I am deeply grateful to be named Honorary Consul," she said. "The San Francisco Bay Area and Poland are united in the belief that communities thrive by embracing both tradition and progress. This shared spirit has shaped my family's connection to Poland and continues to inspire the work ahead."

Taube Philanthropies supports groundbreaking initiatives worldwide, from San Francisco's leading academic and civic institutions to major cultural and historical projects in the United States, Poland and Israel. Under Mrs. Taube's leadership, the foundation is accelerating its investments in youth development and wellness, education, medical innovation and Jewish life, while pursuing new, high-impact collaborations in programs supporting civic life and public policy research.

As Honorary Consul, Mrs. Taube is empowered to represent the government of Poland in the United States in the same capacity as a professional consular officer. Her duties include protecting the rights and interests of the Republic of Poland and its citizens, fostering friendly relations and cooperation between Poland and the U.S., strengthening the bond between Poland and Polish Americans, promoting Polish economy, science, culture and language, and providing consular assistance.

Shana Penn, Executive Director of Taube Philanthropies, the author of works on 20th century Polish history and current affairs, and a recipient of the Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Polish Republic, serves as the Honorary Consulate's Special Advisor.

ABOUT TAUBE PHILANTHROPIES

Taube Philanthropies is one of California's largest and most influential family foundations. For 30 years, the foundation has partnered with leading institutions and communities across the United States, Israel, and Poland to expand opportunity, advance knowledge, and strengthen civic and cultural life.

Its work spans medical research, education, youth wellness and development, heritage preservation, Jewish cultural renewal, and public policy grounded in core American values. Guided by a commitment to collaboration and impact, Taube Philanthropies works alongside partners to create meaningful, lasting change.

For more information, visit: www.taubephilanthropies.org

SOURCE Taube Philanthropies